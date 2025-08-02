How Punpoets Redefining Art Of Poetry In Nigeria – Akinsehinwa

Ahead of this year’s edition of Punpoets Mentorship Program (PMP), the 5th in the series, the organisers of the event have assured a rich literary and poetic exploration aimed at stimulating interest in the genre and producing a new generation of writers.

The program, run by Punpoets, a Nigerian-based literary community, typically engages participants through virtual sessions and curated performance showcases.

Speaking with New Telegraph, poet and founder of Punpoets, Elizabeth Akinsehinwa, said the 12-week intensive Program provides the structured guidance and expert training needed to make that leap with confidence, all at no cost to the participants.

“With an improved curriculum and over 40 registered participants for the 2025 cohort, we are on a clear path to nurturing the next generation of Nigeria’s poets,” she said, adding that the program, which starts tomorrow, Friday, August 1st, 2025, is structured to offer expert led workshops on writing and performance; one on one mentorship with seasoned poets; live performance showcases; publication and media exposure.

“Participation is completely free, and poets were selected through a registration process with over 40 emerging poets already enrolled in the 2025 cohort.”

She further stated that the Punpoets Mentorship Program was created to help poets develop their unique voice, equip them with performance and public speaking skills, build confidence from page to stage, and provide career-building exposure and community support.

“Ultimately, it’s an initiative designed to nurture the next generation of Nigerian poets and spoken word artists, as part of Punpoets’ mission to redefine poetry in Nigeria.”

Continuing, Akinsehinwa said: “For many writers and poets, the creative process is a solitary one. It’s you, the page, and the quiet pursuit of the perfect line. But what if that solitary act could become a shared journey? For any poet in Nigeria looking to find their voice, grow their skills, and connect with a vibrant literary community, Punpoets is that destination.”

According to her, as a member of this incredible tribe, she has experienced firsthand how community can transform your art.

“And right now, our community is buzzing with anticipation for our most impactful initiative: the completely free annual Pun poets Mentorship Program, returning for the fifth edition on August 1st, 2025. For poets ready to leverage opportunities to up-skill and improve their art, this is one space you should keep an eye on

out for.”

According to her, participants will gain tangible skills and opportunities designed to elevate their craft and profile, as well as master the fundamentals of performance, stage presence, and writing for poetry and spoken word.

Participants will receive personalised feedback and tailored guidance to hone their unique artistic and poetry writing voice; gain real-world experience and build confidence by performing in curated showcases; as well as get the chance to be published/featured, putting their work in front of a wider audience.

“The success of our mentorship Program lies in the incredible generosity of leading poets who volunteer their time and resources in ensuring participants gain invaluable knowledge from the best in the field.

“Our workshops are led by a powerhouse lineup of renowned spoken word artists and poets and this Year’s Facilitators are: Bash Amuneni, Tiwistar, Toby Abiodun, Jide Badmus, Kemistree, David Odiase, and Elizabeth Akinsehinwa.

“Beyond group sessions, the Program offers dedicated one-on-one mentorship where participants will be paired with experienced poets, and our 2025 mentors include: Adeleke Babatunde, Solarspeaks, Dazzle, Prestige, Bold Seth, Chidinma Osigwe, Stephen Eniayewu, and Jay Sukpa.”

The initiative, she revealed, began as a simple hangout for poetry lovers and has evolved into a cornerstone of the literary scene, creating a dedicated platform for poets to connect, create, and collaborate.

“Our mission is to make a deep, intentional impact in Nigeria’s poetry and literary space.

“Punpoets is registered as Punpoets Media with the Corporate Affairs Commission and has a thriving community called Punpoets Tribe, and being part of the tribe means having access to a constant stream of creative nourishment with regular Programs designed to keep members inspired and engaged.”

Launched in 2021, the Punpoets Mentorship Program (PMP), she added, was specifically designed to empower emerging poets and writers. It addresses the crucial challenge of helping to cultivate a unique poetic voice and develop the confidence to transition from the page to the stage as compelling performers.