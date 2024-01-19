How Public Holidays Boost Nation’s Economy

Dr. Thomas Ogungbangbe has commended the positive relationships between public holidays and consumer spending, in favour of the nation’s economy. He made the commendation in his goodwill on the occasion of the season’s celebrations, hallmarked by the nation’s modest hospitality and public holidays, bearing significantly on reflections on the four criti- cal and interlinked issues of patriotism, security, stability, and development.

Special Apostle Ogungbangbe, suave politician, entrenched in the Ijesa North All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State said, he was not unmindful of the ongoing ambitious policy initiatives in the various economic sectors under the currently effective and responsive governance of the nation. He charged holiday makers and the generality of Nigerians to reflect the values of the season identified as humility and simplicity, peace and hope, love and charity, and forgiveness and restoration in social, economic and political relationships on daily basis, adding that “the values are capable of galvanising the political leadership and citizenry towards a brighter, more united, more stronger, more humane and more prosperous nation of our dream.”

The urbane businessman stated that people who travel to different places for the celebrations of the season spend more money on consumables in the open markets, departmental stores, and entertainments of families, relations, and loved ones, with the expenditures, generating increased activi- ties in commerce and trans- portation industry, a period of rapid and strong economic expansion at full capacity, loud and deep with high returns to investors. And for the nation, higher gross domestic product or GDP. He stated that the season celebrants, other well-wishers and holiday makers generally, are joined for celebrations at amusement parks, recreation centres, restaurants, tourism sites, seaside or holiday resorts by other charming fun characters in the relaxation for food and champagnes to improve health, longevity and strengthen bonds.

And all of that boosts the consumer spending in naira and other foreign currencies that tells so much positively on the growth of the economy of the nation. He noted: “A public holiday is used for sleeping half the day and the rest of the day and weekend for leisure time out there, with the families, friends and acquaintances as a way to appreciate the beauty of living, reminding themselves of how wonderful it is to be alive. “The coincidence of the on- going public holidays and the nation’s picking economy on the watch of President Bola Tinubu is a divine intervention that has begun to work for the betterment of the masses,” adding: “Mr President has thus taken positive steps in the right direction, driving the nation on the path of economic growth and development and the benefits to begin to show soonest than soon.”

According to Ogungbangbe, the largesse of the current season and tradition of the exchanges of goodies, desirable and attractive simple gifts and sharing of lots of traditional meals, other tasty treats and fun with neighbours and friends, associated with the season have a good role in improving the society with significant good effect on the nation’s economic development. And he charged holiday makers, particularly, the nation’s public servants to refrain from any threats to stampede the economy, but get rededicated to increased productivity after the holidays, saying: “The compulsory rest offered by the holiday will have your health reinstated for quality service delivery, and ability improved to deliver services for the nation on resumption at work.”

Olusesi writes via isaacolusesi@gmail.com