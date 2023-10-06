How Proposed Army Medical Centre Caused In Osun Community, Killing, Burning of House

The donation of a medical centre by the Nigerian Army to Ilobu Community in Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, has breached the peace between the community and Ifon-Orolu on whose land the hospital was to be built.

As the Ifon-Orolu community said the land on which the hospital was to be sited belongs to them, as a result they prevented the team from Ilobu who came to access the land from going round, which led to a fight resulting in innocent lives being lost and houses burnt during a clash between the communities.

It was gathered that the two communities had previously engaged each other over land issue leading to the death of several people and property vandalised on both sides. On September 15, fierce looking gunmen were reported to have stormed the Palace of Oba Olo- kanla of Okanla and killed an admission seeker, one Ibrahim Qudus.

Our correspondent gathered that in the previous clash, a 28-year-old man, Sodiq Alamu, was killed along Opapa village by yet to be identified assailants. Okanla village where Qudus was killed is a suburb town of Ifon-Orolu, while the Opapa village which is the disputed land falls under Ilobu, but Ifon- Orolu community claim ownership of it which led to the clash between the two communities.

How current clash started

The recent crisis followed a request by a retired senior officer of the Nigeria army to site a medical centre in Opapa community which the Ifon-Orolu community claim belongs to them. According to a source, the project has not been formally forwarded to the Chief of Army Staff for approval.

But a land is needed for the project which made the army team and the Ilobu chiefs to inspect the land in dispute where an innocent boy was killed and a house burnt. The senior Army Officer who facilitated the medical centre, it was gathered has a good relationship with the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Mogbagbeola and some notable people in the town which necessitated the project.

Our correspondent gathered that when the idea was conceived, Oba Mogbagbeola, directed his chiefs and the retired officer who facilitated the medical centre to visit a parcel of land believe to be good for the sitting of the project. It was the inspection of the land by the Senior Army Officer and the chiefs that sparked the crisis, as indigenes of Ifon-Orolu Community allegedly fled up on the allegations that the said land belongs to their fore father and nobody should come from outside and lay claim to what doesn’t belong to them.

Why Ifon-Orolu community staged protest

On August 29, indigenes of Ifon-Orolu community staged a peaceful protest over the allege plan by the Nigerian Army to use their land for a project without seeking their approval, adding that because of that they are not concerned about it. The protest was led by the regent of the town, Chief Babatunde Oyetunji, the Eesa of Ifon-Orolu, the protesters claimed that the military men didn’t visit them before they started moving round the parcel of the land that belongs to them.

The protesters, bearing placards with different inscriptions such as ‘Lagbaja don’t cause crises in Orolu/Irepodun community,’ ‘Nigerian Army is for the whole nation, not for a community,’ ‘federal government should caution Lagbaja,’ ‘Tinubu call Lagbaja to order,’ amongst others, saying they were not opposed to the siting of the medical centre projects in the area, but due process must be followed to the latter.

The protesters then demanded that the approval of the community must be obtained and that the name of their community, Ifon-Orolu should be inscribed on the project when it’s completed since it would be sited on their land. Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Regent, Chief Oyetunji, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, who hails from Ilobu to ensure that siting of the project, should not lead to crises in the area.

“We gathered that the proposed facility will be built on our land at Ifon-Orolu with a possible ulterior motive of naming it as Ilobu community. We also call on the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff to be cautious on this matter in order to avoid further escalation of the clash, which could further leads to loss of lives and property in both communities if care is not taken.

“We are no stranger to fighting and it would be unwise for us to deliberately cause another one at this point in time. We hereby warn the Chief of Army Staff and the Ilobu monarch not to cause another crisis that wouldn’t end between two of us. How can they build on our land and still name it Ilobu, it is not done anywhere and we will not take it.”

Army denies grabbing Ifon-Orolu land

The Nigerian Army has dissociated itself from any involvement in an attempt to grab Ifon-Orolu community land over a proposed community intervention project aimed at boosting civil-military relations. The Army said it is a professional and law- abiding institution that has always followed due process in all its intervention projects, so far undertaken.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, reacting to the allegation, said the complaints of Ifon- Orolu Community, over a proposed community intervention project by the Nigerian Army, that it had been notified of malicious allegations reportedly peddled by one Chief Babatunde Oyetunji, the Eesa of Ifon-Orolu, in which he leveled allegations that the Nigerian Army has decided to forcefully acquire their land for a proposed project in their community.

“Without mincing words, the NA wishes to clarify, that the report is entirely false, mali- cious and an effort by some vested interests to tarnish the good reputation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and drag the name of the institution in the mud.

“The fact of the matter is that one of the lines of operations of the NA in tackling security challenges in the country is the None kinetic line of operations; a soft approach, aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the public through the instrumentality of Civil-Military Cooperation activities or programmes of the Nigerian Army. This effort, is fundamentally geared towards fostering cooperation and galvanising support of the civil populace for NA’s diverse operations to mitigate security challenges across the country.

“Hence, the NA usually execute special community intervention projects, such as hospitals, boreholes, electrification amongst others based on needs of assessment, after consultations with the leadership of such communities, at the behest of senior officers, who hail from the benefiting community.

“In this particular case, a retired senior officer conceptualised an intervention project; a medical centre in Osun State, which has not even been formally forwarded to the Chief of Army Staff for approval, since the Department of Civil- Military Affairs at the Army Headquarters is yet to receive requisite information to enable it initiate a comprehensive proposal for the project.

“Apparently, the Army would not have in any way known which land belongs to who, since it is not yet involved in the process. “It is only when and if the request of the retired senior officer is forwarded to the Chief of Army Staff and is approved, that the Army can send a team to carry out due diligence on the project site and carry along all stakeholders in the process.

Surprisingly, if the said project for which the COAS and the NA are being maligned sails through and is approved, it is a project that will benefit the civil populace and serve humanity, irrespective of community affiliation. “The Nigerian Army hereby absolves itself of any involvement in an attempt to confiscate any community land for their own use.”

Ilobu monarch seeks investigation of Eassa

The Olobu of Ilubu, Oba Mogbagbeola has called on security agencies in the state to invite and investigate the Eesa of Ifon-Orolu, Chief Babatunde Oyetunji and Prince Jide Akinyooye over alleged inciting of communal crisis between Ilobu and Ifon-Orolu communities. The monarch described the claim of the ownership of the land at Opapa Village, in Irepodun area of the state by the Eesa of Ifon-Orolu as lies.

The Jagun of Ilobu, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola who also corroborated Oba of Ilobu, said Opapa Village is not only inhabited by the people of Ilobu, but comprise pieces of land owned and granted by Olobu of Ilobu to the numerous farmers presently in possession of the land. Adegoke said the Eessa of Ifon-Orolu and one Jide Akinyooye, a prince of Ifon-Orolu, who addressed journalists at Olufon’s Palace maliciously claimed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was inciting communal crisis over visitation of a retired military personnel received by Olobu of Ilobu.

“The duo of Eesa and Prince Akinyooye further claimed that a delegation of the Nigeria Army visited a piece of land at Opapa on August 29, which is pure lie. “What they told journalists did not only contain false narration, but was also replete of a series of blackmail and attempt to drag in the mud, not only the name of the Chief of Army Staff, who is a prominent indigene of Ilobu, but also the whole Nigerian Military Institution by a team in Ifon-Osun, Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State as spuriously claimed.

“On Monday, August 28, Olobu of Ilobu, His Royal Majesty Oba Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan II (J.P) received a retired military personnel as a guest. In the course of the visitation, the Olobu of Ilobu suggested a project under the Military-Civil Relationship of the Nigerian Army. The retired General, who is a friend of Olobu of Ilobu was then taken to parts of the Ilobu community where people are in need of the project. “The places visited are without mincing words, parts of Ilobu Community. Court judgements and Osun State Gazette have it.”

Adeleke warns both communities to stop the clash

Following the clash between the two communities, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke imposed curfew to forestall breakdown of law and order in the two communities. The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi, on behalf of the governor informed the public that the attention of the state government has been drawn to the communal clash on a land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon Communities.

“This is to forestall any further attempt on destruction of properties during this period, and warned that anyone caught wandering around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period would be arrested and prosecuted.”

Police reaction

The Osun State Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe had visited the scene of the incident, while more police officers had been deployed to the area. “Someone was burnt with a car around Okan- la, the area is between Ifon and Ilobu. We have deployed our men to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order. The Commissioner of Police has visited the scene to have firsthand information of what caused the crisis.