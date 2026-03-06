‘How Pressure From Finance Ministry Caused FAAN’s Cashless Policy Setback’

The pressure from the Ministry of Finance, through a memo to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), for a March 1, 2026, deadline, without adequate preparation and infrastructure for the cashless policy at the two major airports in Lagos and Abuja, has been attributed to the catastrophic failure of the process.

A source, who was privy to the memo between the office of the Ministry of Finance and FAAN but who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media, hinted that the March 1 date put enormous pressure on the agency, which was still slowly testing its infrastructure and consequently had less time to arrive at an acceptable level of compliance.

He said the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, was initially apprehensive about the deadline but could not go against the Federal Government’s directive, despite the fact that the cashless policy would help improve the agency’s revenue and help to block leakages and speed business transactions at the pay points within the airport environment.

The failure of FAAN’s cashless policy, which led to its suspension by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, was primarily due to operational readiness and technical execution issues. While the goal was to eliminate 50 years of cash-based corruption and plug revenue leakages, the rollout created what many travellers described as airport gate chaos. The biggest failure point was the decision to allow—or necessitate—registration for the go cashless cards at the toll gates themselves.

Fielding questions from journalists upon arrival in Lagos from Abuja, Kuku said the President did not stop the process but took action to revert to the status quo of physical cash collection at the toll gates to ensure the process itself was improved before it was rolled out.

She said: “I consider this to be a major win for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as well as the ministry of aviation. We were asked to implement a Federal Government directive, which was done at the Federal Executive Council. This was what we were pushing towards, but unfortunately, we were given a deadline.

“We had actually asked for a hybrid approach that allows us to do both cashless and automated. On behalf of the agency and myself, we thank Mr President for this laudable initiative.

The fact that the President is not just taking Federal Government initiatives or policy rollouts, but understanding the nature of every environment. “He saw the traffic gridlock that we were having as we were rolling out the cashless policy. In his good nature and understanding of our environment, he asked us to revert to the status quo or adopt the hybrid approach. That’s what we’re doing, so this is a win for the industry.”

On way forward, the FAAN MD noted that the agency’s priority is to make sure that the technology works and secondly, to make sure that a lot of users are more enlightened and by giving more people the options to pick up whether it’s the cards, the e-tags, and then bring on the private sector on board to ensure that they sort of using lessons learned that are made in other regions as well.

Kuku emphasised that the process itself was successful in terms of user registration and the number of people they were able to onboard, disclosing that they achieved at least 99% success with the deployed cashless cards.

She, however, stated that they realised it created significant gridlock, especially in Lagos, and that by Wednesday, they had seen a reduction in gridlock. “But Mr President saw it, we saw it, and he looked at it and said, ‘ Look, we don’t want passengers missing their flights. We don’t want to have a negative experience. He said to go back, look at the policy, and that you have more time. Roll this out and implement this properly when you’ve onboarded the right number of users, given a number of appropriate channels,” she explained.