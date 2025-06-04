How President’s Bold Moves Sparked Capital Market Renaissance

Share

Two years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s capital market stands as a gleaming testament to the possibilities that arise when reformist fervor meets resilient investor optimism.

Amid punishing inflation, elevated interest rates, and structural dislocations, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has staged a historic rally— more than doubling its benchmark index and amassing trillions in investor wealth.

In stark contrast to a broader economy grappling with stagflation and social unease, the capital market has flourished, becoming an unlikely protagonist in the Tinubu-era economic narrative.

Unfolding of a market miracle

On May 29, 2023, the day Tinubu was sworn in, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) stood at a modest 52,973.88 points. Two years later, it has soared to an unprecedented 112,015.95 points as at Monday, June 2—a staggering rise of 110.68 percent.

This ascent not only shattered long-standing records but also generated capital gains exceeding ₦30 trillion over the period. In 2023 alone, the NGX posted a 45.90 percent returns, translating to ₦12.81 trillion in added investor value.

This performance positioned Nigeria among the world’s top three stock markets that year. Momentum persisted into 2024, delivering another 37.65 per cent returns and boosting investor wealth by an additional ₦15.41 trillion.

For a market often dismissed as frontier and volatile, this two-year surge was nothing short of revelatory.

Reforms as rocket fuel

At the heart of this boom is a reform agenda that, while contentious, has triggered deep structural shifts.

Tinubu’s economic team wasted little time after inauguration, taking a scalpel to decades-old fiscal distortions. Chief among them were the removal of petrol subsidies, the floating of the naira with attendant consolidation of Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange windows.

The immediate economic consequences were predictably jarring—fuel prices tripled, inflation soared, and the naira experienced sharp depreciation. But to investors, these were signs of a long-overdue alignment with market fundamentals.

Confidence, both domestic and foreign, began to trickle back. What followed was a flood. “The reforms restored a level of credibility to the economic management framework,” said David Adonri, Managing Director of Highcap Securities.

“Despite short-term pain, investors were reassured that the market was now on a path guided by rational, transparent policymaking.”

Primary market

Beyond the equities rally, the reforms catalyzed a revival in capital formation—the lifeblood of long-term economic growth.

Between January 2024 and April 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved capital raises totaling ₦4.12 trillion, with a remarkable ₦3.62 trillion sourced from equity markets.

This uptick was driven primarily by two structural events: the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalization directive for banks, and debt-laden firms seeking to deleverage in the face of naira volatility.

In both cases, the NGX became the venue of choice for raising fresh capital. In the first four months of 2025 alone, the SEC approved ₦446.38 billion in new issuances, including ₦180.48 billion in equity and ₦265.90 billion in fixed-income instruments.

This robust pipeline speaks to the growing reliance of both corporates and financial institutions on the capital markets as an alternative to high-cost bank credit.

M&A boom and corporate repositioning

Tinubu’s tenure has also coincided with a wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). In 2024, the SEC greenlit 11 major M&A deals worth ₦320.36 billion.

Topping the list was the ₦103.7 billion acquisition of Guinness Nigeria Plc by N Seven Nigeria Limited, marking one of the largest corporate transactions in recent history.

These deals signal a maturing capital market where strategic consolidation is no longer viewed with suspicion but embraced as a tool for corporate strengthening and competitiveness.

They also reflect the broader trend of firms repositioning in response to macroeconomic shifts.

The ISA

Perhaps the most pivotal institutional development in this period was the signing into law of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, replacing the outdated 2007 legislation.

Spearheaded by President Tinubu and championed by newly appointed SEC DirectorGeneral Dr. Emomotimi Agama, the Act lays a modern legal foundation for Nigeria’s capital markets.

Among its many innovations, the ISA 2025 recognises virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies, as securities—placing them squarely under regulatory oversight.

It also introduces a dual classification of securities exchanges (Composite and NonComposite), expands the scope of what qualifies as a security, and prescribes stiffer penalties for Ponzi promoters and fraudulent schemes.

“The ISA 2025 is a landmark that aligns Nigeria’s market architecture with global standards,” said Dr. Agama. He added: “It empowers the SEC to respond more decisively to innovation and misconduct, while deepening the market’s capacity for capital mobilization.”

Foreign investor stage a comeback

After years of risk-off sentiment, foreign portfolio investors have returned, with Q1 2025 data showing for the first time in years that foreign participation in equities trading surpassed domestic. The NGX’s elevated returns—far outpacing inflation—have

Analysts say the groundwork has been laid not just for shortterm rallies, but for a structural transformation of how capital is raised, allocated, and invested in Africa’s largest economy

made Nigerian stocks attractive despite currency and liquidity risks. This revival has been bolstered by a range of structural and confidenceenhancing measures, including greater FX market transparency and a commitment to rule-based governance. In the words of United Capital Plc Group CEO Peter Ashade, “the Nigerian capital market has emerged as a beacon of resilience.

It has surpassed expectations and is now globally acknowledged among the top performing markets.” Ashade also noted Nigeria’s $900 million Eurobond issuance in 2023— overshooting the original $500 million target—as evidence of renewed global investor confidence. “These are clear markers of a market regaining credibility,” he said.

Secondary market:

If the primary market has been the engine of capital formation, the secondary market has been the spectacle.

The equities segment, in particular, has defied gravity. After a 45.4 per cent gain in 2023, the ASI surged past 100,000 points in early 2025—an unprecedented psychological milestone for investors.

“The scale of this rally is without precedent in Nigeria’s capital market history,” said Adonri. “It represents not just price appreciation but a reassessment of the market’s risk-reward profile.”

This optimism has filtered into fixed-income markets as well. Government bond issuances have increased, including Nigeria’s first U.S. dollardenominated domestic bond and its first Eurobond in over a decade.

These instruments are helping bridge yawning infrastructure gaps while offering investors relatively safe returns.

A tale of two economies

The local equities have recorded impressive gains. But this bullish performance has done little to impact the economy and wellbeing of everyday Nigerian.

Instead, millions are locked in a daily struggle for survival in an economy choked by inflation, insecurity, and policy volatility and crushing poverty.

This paradox has prompted a fundamental question: Is the Nigerian capital market still a barometer of the real economy? Or has it become a distorted mirror reflecting hope, speculation, and selective growth? Traditionally, capital markets are seen as reflective of economic health.

A rising market should signal optimism and productivity across industries. In Nigeria, however, the NGX is no longer a clear mirror.

Instead, it reflects the fortunes of a narrow set of sectors— particularly banking and telecoms— while vast swaths of the economy remain invisible. Of Nigeria’s 46 economic sectors, very few are represented on the NGX.

There are no listed mining companies despite the sector’s potential. The creative industry, a global export engine thanks to Afrobeats and Nollywood, has zero representation.

The agricultural sector, vital to food security and rural employment, is represented by just a handful of players like Presco and Okomu Oil. nalysis by financial research firm ProShare streamlined Nigeria’s economy into 14 sub-sectors.

The conclusion was stark: most of these sub-economies are missing from the capital market. This lack of representation means that the NGX reflects not Nigeria’s economy—but a curated sliver of it.

“Until we have more diverse listings, we can’t pretend the market represents the full economy,” says Tajudeen Olanrewaju, Principal Partner at Wyoming Capital. Thus, while market indicators glow, the broader economy remains under pressure.

Inflation hovers in the high double digits, the naira remains volatile, and purchasing power has been severely eroded. Tunde Amolegbe, Managing Director of Arthur Steven Asset Management and former CIS President, offered a nuanced view.

“The capital market has been a bright spot, but the government must ease the pain of reform. Nigerians are suffering. The benefits of reform must now reach the broader populace through job creation, food security, and improved infrastructure,” he said.

Amolegbe argued for a faster pace of privatization and commercialization of public assets, which could further deepen the capital market while unlocking efficiency gains across strategic sectors.

With macro reforms still maturing, a reinvigorated SEC under professional leadership, and fresh legislation driving innovation and investor protection, Nigeria’s capital market appears well-positioned for sustained growth.

Analysts say the groundwork has been laid not just for short-term rallies, but for a structural transformation of how capital is raised, allocated, and invested in Africa’s largest economy.

Ashade said: “The capital market is now central to Nigeria’s trilliondollar economic vision. It is no longer peripheral. It is foundational.”

For a country battling fiscal constraints, structural fragilities, and social discontent, the capital market offers more than capital. It offers a pathway—albeit a narrow and challenging one—toward inclusive prosperity, institutional modernization, and economic sovereignty.

Conclusion:

While Nigeria’s economic story remains unfinished and uneven, its capital market performance under Tinubu’s presidency has been nothing short of transformative.

In just two years, it has evolved from a fragile frontier to a vibrant hub of capital formation and investor confidence.

Though challenges persist, the trajectory is unmistakable. If the administration can pair this market renaissance with reforms that ease the burdens of the most vulnerable, Nigeria’s capital market could become not just a mirror of elite confidence, but a vehicle for broad-based growth—a pillar of resilience in a storm-tossed economy.

