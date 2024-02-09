How Pregnant Mother of 9 Killed Farm Owner Over Plantain in Rivers

Hunger

Amother of nine, identified as Esther Godday, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly stabbing another woman, Mrs Imeran Idema, to death over a bunch of plantain she allegedly stole in Adada community in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state. The pregnant woman, who is expecting her 10th child, claimed that her children are hungry and she had no food to give to them, but de- cided to go into the plantain plantation farm of the deceased to steal from her to feed them. She said, when she and her children could no longer bear the hunger anymore, she decided to go into the village called Agada in Abua to look for anything that could serve as food.

Agada’s residents are primarily farmers, and the village has plantation farm littered around it, run by family groups. Godday, 32, reportedly stabbed Idema who was trying to stop her from running away with a bunch of plantain she allegedly stole from her plantation while allegedly trying to get food for her nine children. Though the incident occurred on January 28, 2023, the police arrested Godday on Friday last week.

Genesis of the fight

A source who narrated the incident to our correspondent, said that: “Mrs Idema was in the farm with machete in her hand, when she sighted Godday in the farm with the bunch of plantain, she immediately accosted her and asked her to surrender the bunch of plantain. “‘Drop that plantain,” Idema shouted as she approached Godday, who also had a sharp machete with which she had illegally harvested the bunch of plantain. “Instead, Godday bolted towards another exit. Idema ran after her, and she grabbed the fleeing pregnant woman and threatened to use the machete on her. “Godday then stopped running and faced Idema. An altercation then ensued between them, which led to Idema landing a blow on Godday’s right foot with her machete.

“Godday then suddenly dropped the bunch of plantain and launched vicious attacks with her own machete. She hit out with the machete, inflicting two cuts on Idema’s head and shoulder, forcing her to bleed profusely and there was nobody around to help her to the hospital. “Idema collapsed as a result of the injury from the cuts and Godday quickly left the scene, abandoning the bunch of plantain and fled the scene to avoid being lynched by farmers in the plantation. “Members of Idema’s family who heard her screams in the plantation came to her aid, took her to the hospital for medical treatment, and reported the case to the police.”

Continuing, the source who chose to remain anonymous said: “The police arrested Godday and after questioning her, released her to receive medical attention for the cut on her foot that she sustained during the fight with Idema. “She was later rearrested, it was when she got to the police station that she got the information that Idema had died.”

Uncaring husband

It was also learnt that the suspect traditionally got married to her husband, Mr. Godday, in 2010, and together, they have had nine children, with a tenth expected as she is eight months pregnant as at the time she was taken into custody by the police. The source said the husband had been unemployed for several years and hardly spent time at home, preferring to leave the house in the morning and return late at night, leaving the responsibility of the children to the wife, she also claim none of her children were in school, because he has no money to send them to school. “She said, if her husband is a responsible father, she would never bother to steal bunch of plantain to feed her children. The suspect who had been charged to court, expressed remorse and regret at her action to the Po- lice while in custody and said she pray to God that the deed be reversed and Idema is brought back to life, as nobody would take care of her nine children if she is to leave them behind.”

CP reacts

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, noted that people need to think care- fully before making life choices so as not to regret in future. Disu charged every father to give birth to the number of children they can cater for and live a responsible life. He also highlighted the dangers of responding to emotions. He, however, warned that crime would always be met with justice regardless of the prevailing circumstances that causes it.