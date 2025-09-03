How Poverty, Unemployment Fuel Terrorism In W’Africa –Defence Minister

The Defence Minister, Mohammed Abubakar, has identified poverty, unemployment, and exclusion as some of the factors instigating terrorism and other violent crimes in Africa.

Abubakar made the submission during the opening ceremony of the regional conference on combating emerging terrorist groups and strengthening sustainable security in the ECOWAS/SAHEL region. As part of measures to address the menace, the former Jigawa State Governor tasked sub-regional nations on the urgent need to integrate intelligence on terrorism financing, among others.

While raising concern about possible weakness in effective collaboration, he noted thus: “For too long, our responses have been fragmented. National efforts, though commendable, have not been sufficient against a transnational menace. Terrorism spreads whenever it finds weaknesses in our shared defences.

“Security in one country is inseparable from the security of its neighbours. This conference must therefore advance a new era of collective security in our region. Nigeria firmly believes that the perspectives of our agencies and institutions are critical to shaping an effective regional framework.

“I never intend to pre-empt the outcome of this conference, however, a robust regional strategy must treat terrorism as a transnational issue. We must link security with governance, and we must utilise timely intelligence as the primary force multiplier. I wish to also propose three key areas that we need to consider for a feasible and actionable framework.”

On the way forward, Mohammed stated: “First, intelligence must be integrated, not merely shared. Establishing permanent platforms for reaI-time exchange on terrorist financing, movements, and recruitment will transform our ability to anticipate and disrupt threats. “Secondly, we must institutionalise joint and multinational military operations.

Our region needs robust and coordinated responses under clear command structures. The operationalisation of the ECOWAS Standby Force must be pursued with renewed vigour. Harmonisation of legal frameworks across member states will ensure terrorists and their support networks find no safe haven. “Thirdly, we must address the root causes of radicalisation.

Military force is necessary but not sufficient. Poverty, unemployment, exclusion and poor governance provide fertile ground for extremist ideologies, investing in education, strengthening community resilience and ensuring good governance are equally critical to our longterm security.”