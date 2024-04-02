How Portable Copied My Style – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has claimed that his colleague, Portable copied his “character.”

Terry G who was featured in the latest episode of the “Honest Bunch podcast”, on Monday night disclosed that the “Zazuu” crooner stole his style, but failed to copy the musical part of him.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Portable picked the acting part of me. He didn’t pick the musical part of me. Music is about the instruments. Is it only about your voice? He didn’t create time to learn any instrument,”

Speaking further, Terry G broke his silence on his fight with his colleague, AY. Com.

He added, “I beat AY.Com, I produced ‘Pass Me Ur Luv’, sang the hook and also had a verse on the song so nobody has the right to tell me not to perform that song at my shows. Moreover, he didn’t pay me for the production,”