How Poor Power Supply Is Suffocating Nigerians

The increasing energy poverty and overall poor power supply across the nation is a big source of concern to many Nigerians. It has not only made life unbearable for many of those who are connected to public electricity supply, they are forced to stay without light for many days and for few that manage to get, they only enjoy it for few hours.

The situation has thus increased the cost of living as many of them have had their foodstuff and cooked food rotten or damaged as a result of poor electricity supply. The situation has suffocated industrialisation and other business activities, even in the current lacerating and un- bearable economic miasma, insecurity and high unemployment rate.

A customer, Mr. Segun Alabi, alleged that people in Iju area of Lagos State and Sango-Ota in Ogun State, where he and some of his acquaintances resides suffered outage for many weeks and have had to endure the situation. He stated that they had to go many kilometres in search of water, aside from the concomitant inconveniences of staying without power supply, as part of the effect of no electricity. Many people from other parts of Lagos State and other states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, also lament the epileptic power supply.

Soldiers invade DisCo office, beat up staff

The situation got so bad that soldiers, who could no longer bear the trauma of not having power supply allegedly invaded the Kebbi State head office of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company and reportedly beat up staff members on duty. The soldiers were said to have stormed the company on April 29, 2023, over alleged disconnection of electricity at Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi.

Head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, confirmed that the workers were assaulted and bemoaned that the military allegedly never lodged any complaint regarding its services or any perceived grievances it might have had with the company before attacking its staff. “In fact, several attempts by our management team in Kebbi State requesting meetings with the army, where issues of interest were to be discussed were rebuffed. “We condemn in strong terms the molestation of our staff by men of the Nigerian Army in Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

TCN, DisCos trade blames over sector’s poor services

The poor power services has gone bad to a level where Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), had to trade blames over the anomaly and disagreed vehemently over the culprit of poor services rendered by the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI.)

The Market Operator (MO) which is a TCN unit and electricity distribution companies, DisCos, have disagreed sharply over who is responsible for poor services rendered by the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI. The MO, is responsible for issuing invoices and collecting payments for ancillary services provided by TCN, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, and other government agencies in the sector.

The Market Operator, in a statement by Engr. Edmund Eje, attributed the lack of growth in the Nigerian electricity market to the alleged failure of companies to adhere to rules and regulations governing the sector. He stated that the process of imposing sanctions on defaulting firms which disregard rules aimed at promoting the market has started and threatened that sanctions could include partial disconnection from the national grid.

A source at one of the electricity distribution companies, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak on the issue, told a medium that Market Operator was playing to the gallery. She said: “The MO works for TCN which is wholly government owned. What improvements have you seen in the transmission segment?

Over the years, the government has also been in control of some DisCos and GenCos, how have they performed? “The government remains the biggest challenge in the sector. All of us know what the issues are. Government agencies and parastatals remain the biggest debtors to DisCos. The MO wants us to remit monies that we have not collected. The Central Bank of Nigeria knows how much each DisCo collects and that is what is keeping the sector afloat.”

Ultimatum to DisCos, GenCos, Ajaokuta Steel

TCN had in March issued a 14-day ultimatum to nine DisCos, three GenCos and the Ajaokuta Steel Company to balance up their remittances and other deficits with the MO. The ultimatum was contained in order no: TCN/ISO/MO/2023/001, wherein the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM) operator accused the DisCos of non-compliance with the conditions of market rules and market participation agreements that mostly bordered on remittances of payment for ancillary electricity services.

The revenue funds the operations of TCN, NERC and NBET, among others. According to the order, signed by the Market Operator (MO), Engr. Edmund Eje, the defaulting Market Participants (MPs) consist of nine Discos, three GenCos and Ajaokuta Steel Company, a special electricity end-user/customer. These it identified to include Abuja DisCo, Benin DisCo, Enugu DisCo, Ibadan DisCo, Ikeja Electric, Jos DisCo, Kaduna Electric, Kano DisCo and Port Harcourt DisCo.

The GenCos include APL Electric Company Aba, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) plants, and Paras Energy. TCN made good its threat as it disconnected three electricity distribution companies: APLE Electric Limited, Kano and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Companies. TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said that the Market Operator was mindful of the need to ensure the continued sustenance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), which requires strict adherence to market rules and the application of sanctions where necessary.

“The APLE Electric Limited was found to be in non-compliance with the Market Rules for not having adequate Bank Guaranty and for incomplete payments of APL’s MO’s invoices from September 2022 to February 2023,” she said. Mbah also alleged that the Kaduna and Kano DisCos were also found to be in non-compliance with the market rules for not having adequate bank guarantees and for incomplete payments of their MO invoices for the timeline January 2020 to February 2023.

According to her, both companies were sent a request for their bank guarantees in line with the market rules, on February 16, 2022, and they failed to provide the required bank guarantees. “Consequently, a notice of event of default was issued on March 2, 2022, for incomplete payment of invoices. “The notice of event was followed by a notice of intent to issue a suspension order, issued on May 9, 2022.

“Both DisCos requested for hearings which were held on May 31, 2022, (KEDCO) and June 2, 2022 (KAEDCO), where both DisCos were given an opportunity to show just cause not to be suspended/disconnected. “After the hearing, a 14-business day notice was issued on March 21, 2023, in three national daily newspapers as required by the market rules.

“Thereafter, a suspension order was issued on April 20, 2023, which required KAEDCO and KEDCO to cure their defaults.” The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Companies, (KAEDECO) and Kano Electricity Distribution Companies (KEDCO), confirmed the disconnection of electricity in their area by the Market Operator (MO,) an arm of the TCN.

They also apologised to their customers for the power disruption and promised that actions were being taken to resolve the problem. Head Corporate Communications, Kano DisCo, Sani Baba, said KEDCO was among distributions companies that were served with a disconnection order and that three of KEDCO feeders were disconnected namely: Flour Mills, CBN, and Club by Market Operator due to non- compliance with the provision of market rules.

Also Head, Corporate Communication, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, KAED- CO, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, said the Management of the disco was concerned over the disconnection of its feeders which are; 33KV Abakpa, 33KV Doka and 33KV Mogadishu. He said, “This action by the Market Operator is a result of poor remittance by Kaduna Electric and other defaulting players to the market.

“We seize this opportunity to restate that as a company, we prioritise providing reliable and uninterrupted power supply to our customers. However, to maintain this level of service, we require timely payment for the energy consumed. Payment for electricity is essential to ensure the sustainability of our operations, and it is a responsibility that we all share.”

The Market Operator of TCN later said that it has reconnected power to three distribution companies that it disconnected power from. The reconnection took effect from midnight of May 1, 2023, according to a statement by Market Operator, TCN, Mr Edmund Eje. The affected discos are KAEDCO, KEDCO and APLE Electric. Eje said the reconnection was at the intervention of the Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu.

Aba logjam

Another twist to the whole power supply disruption is that of Aba, in Abia State, TCN had disconnected its subsidiary, Aba Power Limited, from the national grid over an alleged controversial N869.21 million debt. This was the Geometric Power, the disco serving Aba and some other states in the South East came out from a contentious nine years battle that lasted until February 2022 to reclaim its operating licence.

The disconnection plunged the industrial and commercial city of Aba and its environs into darkness. It is noteworthy that the Aba Ring-fence was thrown into darkness between March 15 and 18, 2023, over payments to Federal Government agencies. Aba Power was said to be Nigeria’s 12th and newest electricity distribution company on February 16, 2022, when it paid $26 million to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and Interstate Electrics to acquire the Aba Ring-fenced Area comprising nine out of the 17 local government areas in Abia State, though it could not take full control of the area until six months later when it was allowed to collect revenue from customers.

The management of Aba Power, in a press release titled ‘TCN Plunges Abia into Indefinite Blackout’, said that the TCN, wrote a letter to it on April 19, 2023, with reference number TCN- MO-003-APL-049-VOL2-202, directing it to pay N869,210,059.58 within 30 working days, but on the same day the same TCN wrote a letter, with reference number TCN-MO-003-APL049-VOL-202, to the Market Operator (MO) instructing it to disconnect Aba Power from the national grid from April 21, 2023.

The Managing Director of Aba Power Limited, Mr Patrick Umeh, said it was untrue that his company was nonchalant towards the payment of its fees to government agencies, including the TCN. According to him, Aba Power was able to pay N550 million to the MO and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) that sells electricity to it “despite the huge difficulties that confronted Nigerians between January and April 2023 as a result of petrol scarcity and the Naira redesign which, in turn, affected our customers’ ability to meet their obligations to us during this period.”

He said: “We were able to pay N50 million to the MO at the end of March. We also paid last month N500 million to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company which sells electricity to us.” He said: “Our monthly obligation to the NDPHC came to almost N800 million when we raised power supply to the Ringfence from 25 megawatts to 80 megawatts.”

The brouhaha raged to the extent that About 22,000 members of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association, threatened to shut down the Federal Government-owned Alaoji Power plant on the outskirts of Aba which supplies electricity to the South-East and South- South, if the TCN did not reconnect Aba Power within 24 hours.

According to them, TCN had caused a terrible blackout in the Aba Ring-fenced Areas after N120 million was said to have been collected from them by the Abia State Market Operating Unit. The President General of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association, Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo, said, “The news of the payment gladdened the hearts of all Abia people, especially manufacturers and such other stakeholders as real estate investors who expected to have light during the weekend after one week of a blackout.

“It is surprising that the restoration has not occurred, meaning the TCN breached the terms of the agreement, just as it breached the 2010 Nigerian Electricity Market Rules by yanking off Aba Power from the grid without abiding by the 30-day notice it gave the company and by shutting Aba Power down, without putting it on notice.”

Sources close to both the TCN and Aba Power, who did not want their names published in the media because they are not allowed to speak to journalists, said top officials of the organisations had a series of meeting in Abuja, on the reconnection of the distribution company where a payment schedule agreement was reached. It was gathered that Aba Power, based on the agreement, would pay an initial N120m, and thus get restored to the national grid so that further payments would be made later.

It was said that the N120m was transferred to the Market Operator’s bank account. Also, the Chairman of the Association of Indigenous Manufacturers in Aba (AIMA), Dr Gregory Nwankwo, noted that, “Aba Power has been behaving most responsibly, as it has since last September raised power supply to the Aba Ringfence from 25 megawatts to 80MW in February, paid N500 million to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) last month, N50 million to the Market Operator the same month, constructed 1,500 kilometres of overhead wires, built four new brand substations, refurbished three old ones inherited from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, built world-class tubular poles, and brought back two of its three General Electric turbines for power generation from Texas in the United States where they have gone for scheduled retrofitting.

“It is difficult to process why Aba Power, Nigeria’s 12th and newest electricity distribution firm which began operations only last year, was selected for this treatment whereas the older ones that commenced operations in 2013 and owe much higher amounts, despite huge Federal Government’s subsidies, are still receiving supplies.”

However, the management of Aba Power announced in a statement that it was reconnected to the national grid at midnight of Sunday, April 30, 2023, after paying part of its debt to the Market Operator last Friday. It however got a grace period of 60 days to clear the entire debt. “Despite the unfavourable operating environment in the country which has gravely impacted our customers’ ability to pay their bills, Aba Power, paid N120m to the Market Operator last Friday, so as to reconnect it to the grid immediately,” the statement read.

More challenges in the sector

The electricity sector, which was partially privatised by the Federal Government in November 2013, has failed to deliver the expected improvement as generation, transmission and distribution average just 4,000MW. Evaluation of the power distribution before April 24, 2023; showed that the National System Operator, NSO, an independent arm of the TCN, had only 18 of the 25 power plants in Nigeria actively connected to the grid.

As of noon on April 23, power generation was 3,518.7MW, indicating a drop of 18.6 per cent, compared to the average generation of 4,324.1MW recorded on Friday, April 21. According to the data, the biggest drop by a single power plant was Azura-Edo IPP which recorded 256MW from the previous 403.18MW. The Azura-Edo website showed that two of its three-generation units were on the grid. The biggest suppliers to the grid were Egbin Power (529MW), Delta Power (502MW) and Kainji Hydro (426MW).

Indebtedness to GenCos hits N202.6bn

Information from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, also showed that the generation companies owed NBET N202.6 billion in 2022 and another N24.22 billion for power supplied to the grid in the month of January 2023. Though the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) promised to deliver at least 5,000MW to electricity consumers starting July 2022, it remained unfulfilled. Nigeria currently has 29 power plants with a combined capacity of 13,461MW, which generated below 5,000MW for some years.

A search on the Nigerian Electricity Systems Operator’s website revealed that the peak generation so far was around 4,841.50MW per day. A report by NERC also put the average available power generation capacity at 4,508.38MW, the average hourly generation, 3,556.16MWh/h, while the total quarterly generation from 26 grid-connected generating plants across the country was 7,766.66GWh.

Generation of 4,508.38MW means a decline of 203.96MW from 4,712.34MW recorded in 2022/ Q1. Total generation in 2022/Q2 was 7,766.66GWh, representing a decrease of 1,081.38GWh from the 8,848.04GWh generated in 2022/Q1. Total generation of Geregu, Delta, Eg- bin, Sapele, Afam IV – V, Shiroro, Kainji, Jebba and plants decreased by 105.72GWh, 57.69GWh, 233.30GWh, 15.69GWh, 9.66GWh, 261.12GWh, 332.10GWh and 271.93GWh respectively in 2022/ Q2 compared to 2022/Q1.

The total generation of Omotosho, Olorunsogo, Sapele NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Geregu NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Omoku, Azura and Ibom Power plants increased by 106.66GWh, 140.39GWh, 22.25GWh, 10.09GWh, 118.95GWh, 146.28GWh, 6.48GWh, 4.70GWh, 157.02GWh, and 42.19GWh respectively. NERC explained that the drop in power generation was driven largely by Afam VI, Jebba, Kainji and Egbin ST power plants that recorded a reduction of -70.19MW, -114.12MW, -122.41MW, and -202.73MW respectively.

In 2022/Q2, the grid’s average hourly generation was out at 3,556.16MWh/h, representing a decrease of 540.15MWh/h from 4,096.31MWh/h in 2022/Q1. A performance check of the plants showed that the average hourly generation of Geregu NIPP, Delta, Egbin, Sapele, Afam IV – V, Shiroro, Kainji, Jebba and Dadin Kowa plants decreased by 51.61MWh/h, 30.67MWh/h, 7.61MWh/h, 4.93MWh/h, 122.75MWh/h, 156.49MWh/h, 128.48MWh/h, and 20.57MWh/h respectively in 2022/Q2 compared to 2022/Q1.

The average hourly generation of Omotosho, Olorunsogo, Sapele NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Geregu NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Omoku, Azura and Ibom power plants increased by 47.91MWh/h, 63.36MWh/h, 9.49MWh/h, 3.89MWh/h, 53.89MWh/h, 66.74MWh/h, 2.09MWh/h, 1.64MWh/h, 68.23MWh/h, and 19.11MWh/h respectively.

The low generation suffered by Kainji, Jebba, Afam VI and Egbin was said to be due to units that were unavailable following technical faults and annual preventive maintenance. Afam VI and Egbin were due to gas constraints. Kainji was said to have gone on annual preventive maintenance in the second quarter of 2022, which coincided with the onset of the rainy season, leading to suboptimal use of the Waterhead available at that time.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, the umbrella body of electricity distribution companies, in 2022 said Nigeria requires 30,000MW of electricity generation for a stable supply in the country NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, said the entire value chain of the power sector was committed to delivering at least 5,000MW per day of electricity to consumers, starting from July 2022 to improve the power supply. NERC recently issued 11 new electricity generation licenses, in a move to improve services.

Two of the existing licenses were also renewed, while it transferred one on-grid generation license. NERC also approved 41 mini-grid registration/permits and granted an aggregate capacity of 186.06 MW captive power generation permits to seven new companies. It also approved in the first quarter of 2022, 12 Metering Service Providers consisting of eight-metre installers, three-meter manufacturers and one-metre importer.

AEDC commissions 3 strategic feeders, boosts supply to FCT consumers

Electricity Distribution Plc, AEDC, announced the completion of the construction of three 33KV feeders and the installation of auto reclosers at the Dawaki 2x60MVA, 132/33KV transmission station aimed to boost electricity supply within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The Dawaki 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Transmission Station, Abuja, which was commissioned on November 27, 2022, according to the company it is expected to boost electricity supply to Gwarinpa, Life Camp, Kubwa, and environs.

The chief marketing officer of AEDC, Donald Etim, in a statement issued in Abuja, quoted the AEDC’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi as saying that “Abuja Electricity is evacuating the initial load from this facility starting 17:00hrs 17th April 2023, on two feeders. He said the constructed 33KV feeders will de- load Gwarinpa and Life Camp 33KV feeders from AT2 Katampe, as well as Dawaki and Bwari 33KV feeders from AT4 Kubwa TS.

According to him, “The project will improve power supply availability within Gwarinpa, Dawaki, Katampe, Life Camp, Kubwa, Bwari, and environs.” Another move to increase power services in Nigeria was the alteration of 16 laws in the 1999 Constitution on March 15, 2023, by former President Muhammadu Buhari. The signing into law on March 15, 2023; by President Buhari, the Fifth Alteration Bill No. 33, Devolution of Powers (National Grid System), which has granted the 36 states in Nigeria the opportunity of electricity generation business is one of the strategies adopted by the administration to address energy poverty in Nigeria.

The development has permitted states to generate, transmit, and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid; and for related matters. For Chief Executive Officer – BIC Consultancy Services, Dr Boniface Chizea, state governments and the power sector players can now take advantage of the opportunities to actively participate in the Nigerian electricity industry market(NESI) even in areas covered by the national grid.

Chizea said, “The unbundling of the exclusive list in the Constitution to concurrent status has reduced the unwholesome concentration of powers at the centre and has fostered the wholesome principles of subsidiarity.” Managing Director of Tripod Industrial Services (a firm that specialises in power plants installation of repairs), Mr Ademola Raheem, advised that the move should be taken a step further by breaking down the national grid into regions with possibility of reconnecting if there is a severe electricity shortage in a zone and connected to a zone that has a surplus.

Speaking at the recent Rural Electrification Fund Call-3 Bidders Workshop in Abuja the Managing Director, REA, Ahmad Salihijo, represented by the agency’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Olaniyi Alaba, announced that over 1,000 mini-grids would be built nationwide under the REF programme and other off-grid initiatives.

He said: “We expect that over 1,000 mini-grids will be built in the next few years, in tandem with other REA programmes and initiatives, as well as the recently announced intervention of the President to deploy five million solar-based connections across the country through the Economic Sustainability Plan.”

We have abandoned use of public power services – MOMAN, IPMAN

However, reacting to the level of power supply in the country, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said they have abandoned using public power supply because of its poor and epileptic services. They said that many of them now use solar, petrol, diesel or gas-powered systems for their business activities.

This they noted had increased their operational costs and reduced their profit. Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Clement Isong, in an interview with New Telegraph, said public power supply ought to be the cheapest, but because of its shoddy and unreliable supply, they had no choice but to look for alternative. Isong said, “Of course the poor public power supply has affected our businesses negatively.

The cheapest energy source should be the public supply because it benefits from economies of scale. It supplies hundreds of millions of people. That is the best energy source. “If you produce your energy source, you are supplying fewer people and it is quite expensive. In this case, either you are using diesel, which is extremely expensive or even if you are using gas in your power plant, it is still expensive because the unit cost is higher.

It is always cheaper to use public electricity. So we are better off if we can get public electricity supply right. It is one of the policies for the government to get right.” National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, said about 3,000 members of IP- MAN have abandoned public power supply for their operators. He stated that they were initially using public power sources to power their filling stations and for other business activities, but when its epilepsy became unbearable, they resorted to alternatives.

He also noted that the alternatives have been expensive and cut down their profits. He, however, said they had no better choice than to abandon the public power supply. Osatuyi said, “Our members who are about 3,000 across the country were using public electricity source, but our business started to suffer. So we couldn’t continue to rely on it. We now use our individual power supply system.”