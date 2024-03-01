How Police, Vigilantes’re Confronting Insecurity in Anambra

Insecurity Following the lingering insecurity in Anambra State, the state police command has reiterated its resolve to reduce crime and criminality across the state. In the last three years, gunmen, including cultists, kidnappers and sundry criminal elements have been on rampage in the state.

For instance, gunmen terrorising some parts of Ihiala and Nnewi South local government areas of the state have kidnapped two women and a man identified as cousins and were released three days after paying ransom of an undisclosed amount of money.

Still at Ihiala, two gangs suspected to be new set of gunmen that have taken over the insurgency in the area were reported to have taken hostage of over 20 victims collecting ransom from relatives of the victims and beheading those that failed to comply with their demand. Unconfirmed sources described them as cultists who have finally elevated their trade to kidnapping and armed robbery, but they met their Waterloo when officers and men of the Command swooped on them and ultimately arrested them.

With their arrest, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, has insisted on implementing his strategic measures to combat crime effectively and make life bearable for the residents. Police have also conducted successful operations resulting in the arrest of significant suspects involved in criminal activities, which includes: serial killers and cultists and recovered from them arms, ammunition and stolen vehicles.

Criminals killed

Recently, the police boss said a total of 32 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists were arrested during operations and scores of suspects were neutralised by the command during a gun battle with the criminals. It was learnt that during the process 52 arms and ammunition were also re- covered by the command from kidnappers and cultists, while the command was also rewarded with a N5 million for its roles in restoring law and order back to Ozubulu Community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state The command also burst the hide- out of some suspected gunmen who attacked the convoy of Senator Chris Uba at Ogboli in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state and some of the suspects were neutralised, while a manhunt continue for the rest of the gang members. According to the CP, the command has tried as much as possible to ensure a crime free state, adding that the command is still continuing it’s manhunt for the other gunmen that operated at the Uga junction area of the state.

He said: “A suspected kidnapper was arrested in Nando at Anambra East Local Government Area of the state after he had collected N9 million ransom from a victim’s family through a woman operating a Point Of Sale (PoS) service who later transferred the ransom to his own personal account. “Also in Obosi Idemili North Local Government Area, two kidnap suspects after operating from Bayelsa State, also came down to Anambra State to abducted a mother and daughter at Nsugbe East Local Government Area of the state. “Law and order was later restored in Ozubulu Community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and other parts of Anambra State with the help of the police operatives and flush the criminals who have been terrorising people in different villages and towns, which forced some traditional rulers and some chiefs to flee their town for fear of being kidnapped. “With the support of the police and the local vigilantes, they were able to engage the miscreants and arrested a great number of them and restore the operation of the local vigilance groups in the town with the support of the residents.”

Police commend governor

The Commissioner of Police commended the Governor, Charles Soludo for his efforts towards police fight crime and criminality across the state which has yielded positive results in combating crimes in the state. Adeoye added that the command would continue in its efforts to ensure peace, security of life and property for the indigene and residents of Anambra State in their various villages and towns, “we also expressed appreciation to the governor over its continuous assistance to the command in ensuring a prosperous and healthy smart City for all.” Also in a show of appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, an- other community honored him with a chieftaincy title, with a pledge to support the command with money for its maintenance. The traditional ruler of the community who had earlier been kidnapped had returned to his palace, as peace has finally been restored to the community.

War against crime

However, the Commissioner for Homeland Matters, Chief Chikodi Anarah, explained that more security arrangements have been put in place by the state government to fight cultism, kidnapping and armed robbery. “We have always been on top of the moment at any given time and with the joint efforts of our local vigilance groups, the Police Command and other sister security organisations the next two years of Gov Charles Soludo administration would be indeed a major breakthrough. “The vigilance services have been further energised for optimal productivity and we have zero tolerance for crime of all nature and you can agree with me that Anambra is no longer the same again in terms of crime and criminality. “There is no longer room for crime, Soludo has hit the ground running when he mobilised the Joint Task Force on Security to storm the bushes in the state in search of the hoodlums terrorising us, but our security operatives have recorded huge success though there are no crime free society.”

Two notorious kidnappers killed

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said some special police crack squad deployed to Ihiala by the police boss on January 18, to provide security for the people of the community during their festival, apprehended one Chi- tana Oha, alias “Kill and Bury” in an attempt to attacked guests. Tochukwu said another suspect, one Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo, Alias “Good and Bad” was also arrested, the command had vowed to end the kidnapper related killings in Ihiala same way they stamped out the menace in Awka Capital City, while the Crack Squad has been directed to go all out against cultists in every parts of the state. He said as the arrest of the two notorious cultists were being celebrated, security operatives stormed a kidnapper’s den at Nnobi town in Idemili South Local Government, two Ak-47 rifles belonging to the police was recovered in their dungeon.