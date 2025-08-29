How Police Turned Tinted Glass Permit To Racket –Security Experts

lt’s a tool for extortion, not security, says RULAAC

Despite the official policy by government that the tinted glass permit is free, the police have allegedly turned the process into a cash cow through extortion and harassment. It was learnt that the Nigeria Police Force has digitized and streamlined the permit application process to improve transparency, national security and the purpose for which it was established to prevent crime.

But many motorists still report being stopped repeatedly and accused of having fake permits or illegal tints. These stops often result in officers demanding tips or informal payments to avoid fines or seizures of the vehicle of such a driver.

Although the police has linked tinted windows to criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and banditry, justifying the permit system, but enforcement gaps and corruption have turned the system into an opportunity for illegal charges and harassment by some criminally minded police who see it as avenue to extort innocent members of the public.

A group of security experts who spoke with our correspondent on the development said despite the free permit policy, police officers have been reported to be extorting motorists by demanding money during enforcement operations, especially targeting owners of luxury or tinted vehicles, often claiming permits are fake or insufficient.

The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the original purpose of tinted glass permit was rooted in security concern to enable the police and other security agencies to monitor the use of vehicles with tinted glasses, preventing their misuse for crime or concealment. He said the policy has been completely hijacked by corrupt officers who use it as a tool of extortion rather than a legitimate security measure.

Fraud

Nwanguma said the system has been monetised and commercialised in violation of the official process which was supposed to be free of charge under the Federal Government’s policy. The so-called permit has become a racket, enriching police officers and their collaborators at the expense of citizens. He noted that there is no lawful basis for demanding for money or outrageous sums from citizens.

“The Nigerian Police Force has no authority to arbitrarily impose fees outside official government channels. Using roadblocks and checkpoints to extort motorists over tinted glass permits is also a violation of freedom of movement under Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution, it undermines public trust in law enforcement because instead of protecting citizens, officers turn regulatory frameworks into personal cash cows.”

Alternate agency

Nwanguma however said the tinted glass permit regime has failed in Nigeria. That instead of ensuring safety, it has been reduced to a scheme for extortion. He advised that the police should abolish the permit system and replace it with a clear, transparent regulatory process handled by FRSC or another civilian agency, if truly needed.

Where security concerns exist, regulate tinted glass use through vehicle licensing agencies not police extortion points. He also said that the Police leadership must publicly acknowledge and dismantle the corruption rackets in Commands across the country where the permit is being done.

He said until this is done, every checkpoint will continue to demand for tinted glass permits as a symbol of the failure of policing reform in Nigeria.

N1m bribe

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and detention of some officers who allegedly assaulted a motorist for refusing to pay the sum of N1 million bribe following the expiration of his car’s tinted glass permit before extension.

The arrested policemen who were seen in a viral social media video stopping the victim, one Mr. Cletus Emmanuel Onyekachi, along Igbo-Etche Road, and demanded a bribe, and when he failed to pay the amount, the officers became violent. It was gathered that the violent officers also attacked the victim’s brother and another female passenger, beating them and inflicting injuries on them for refusing to pay.

Narrating what transpired, Onyekachi said the incident occurred when his car was stopped by police officers on his way from a car wash. He noted that after he was stopped, the officers demanded to see his papers, which he provided and upon checking the car particulars, the officers informed him that his tinted permit had expired a few days earlier.

Mr. Onyekachi said as a penalty, the policeman demanded the sum of N1 million, adding that after a brief negotiation, he offered N20,000 which the officers declined saying it was insufficient. According to him, the situation turned violent when one of the officers became agitated and slapped him, pulled him to the floor and repeatedly stepped on his head.

He said: “After a few question of why haven’t I renewed and all, he instructed that I reverse the car and go to the station. “I asked him what will I do so I can go, he said I should give him N1 million, so I started to bargain. I offered to give him N20,000, but one of the police men that was dark in complexion got provoked and said that the money was too small.

While we were arguing, I stepped aside to call a friend to send me some money to at least add up with what I had and give for peace to reign. “One of the officers fair in complexion, saw me while I was about to make the call and ran towards me, and started shouting that I wanted to show them that I have contacts, threatening to deal with me. “He snatched the phone from me, he gave me two slaps on my eye and brushed me to the ground.

“I fell on my left side then he used his legs and marched my face. When my brother intervened he was manhandled too, as for the lady with us, they stripped her naked because they felt she was videoing them.”

Confirming the arrest and detention of the erring officers, the Public Relations Officer, Rivers Police Command, SP Grace IringeKoko, said the state Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, assigning the CP Monitoring Team to handle the matter, while the policemen are currently being detained and facing disciplinary action.

Revenue or security?

Another security expert, Mr Johnson Omoregie, said the issue of tinted glass permit is not about security but revenue. He said it is unfortunate that this is not about protecting Nigerians. “It is about policing Nigerians for profit. The permit fee is not a token, it is a toll gate erected between a citizen and the legal use of their own vehicle. Multiply that “token” by millions of motorists, and you will understand that this is not a regulation; it is a multi-billion-naira racket.

“For years, motorists have paid for registration, roadworthiness, insurance, and countless other levies. Now, under the economic weight of survival, they are being compelled to fund yet another pipeline, one that empties not into national development but into the vaults of an institution infamous for monetising its powers.”

Bribery

Omoregie said Nigerians are fond of bribing their way into obtaining not only tinted glass permit, “it has become part and parcel of the citizens, sometimes Nigerians encourage the police to do otherwise. “It’s essential to follow the proper channels and procedures for obtaining permits, licenses and whatever we want to do in order to ensure transparency and accountability.”

He said: “I have someone who told him when he went to Lagos State Police Command to get details about the tinted glass permit. The person was told that N25,000 capturing and filling of the form, while,N45,000 is for “non-appearance” meaning you pay but don’t even bother to show up. “I believe these corrupt practices are not limited to Lagos State Police Command, it also happen in other commands across the country.

Bribery undermines the rule of law and reinforces corrupt practices, which can have far-reaching consequences for the country’s development. “It also undermine trust in institutions, when individuals bribe their way into obtaining permits, it erodes trust in government agencies and institutions, which can have broader societal implications.”

He added that, “Bribery is a criminal offense in Nigeria, and individuals caught engaging in such practices can face prosecution and penalties. “The tinted glass permit is for identification and tracking. The permit system allows authorities to identify and track vehicles with tinted windows, making it easier to monitor suspicious activities. The permit is meant to deter criminals from using tinted windows to conceal illicit activities, and also to gather intelligence on vehicles and individuals, helping to prevent crimes.”

Zone 2 Police

It was gathered that a motorist was stopped by three men claiming to be police officers from Zone 2 in Lagos. They demanded his tinted glass permit without showing proper identification or uniforms. The victim who didn’t want his name in print said he had applied for the permit but was still waiting for it to be processed. He said the ‘officers’ insisted that he must have the permit on him, or he would have to pay a fine of N500,000.

“The ‘policemen’ were tensed, I offered to show the officers my application receipt, but the officers weren’t interested. Instead, they suggested that I should “settle” the matter with a bribe. I declined to pay, citing my knowledge of the law and my right to due process.

“The officers became agitated, but eventually, another senior officer intervened, and I was let off with a warning, that I should get it done quickly to avoid such confrontation. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, was contacted to get his reaction, but he was yet to send his reaction as at the time of filling this report.