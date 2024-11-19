How Police Shot Park Chairman In Custody – Osun Govt

Share

…Says Alowonle is currently on life support

…Seeks Arrest, Prosecution Of Head Of Anti-Kidnapping Squad

The Osun State Government has accused the State Police Command of attempting to murder the Chairman of Osun Transport Management System (OSTMS), Iyanda Alowonle.

This was as the state government called for the arrest and prosecution of the head of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Police Command, Mr Moses Lohor, over his involvement in the alleged shooting of the Alowonle.

The state government said Alowonle was shot while in Police custody over a domestic matter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Alowonle was arrested and Detained by the Police on Monday evening.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said, Alowonle is currently on life support at the Intensive Care Unit of the Osun State Teaching Hospital after a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

The statement noted that the alleged attempted murder of Alowonle is just one in the series of shootings and attacks on officials of the state by the head of the anti-kidnapping squad.

According to the statement, “Video clips of Alowonle in handcuffs and under interrogation circulating in the media space dispelled any excuse that the park chairman was trying to escape. The fact that he was shot in the abdomen, as video from his hospital bed confirmed, proved that he was shot at close range with the intent to eliminate him.

“Interactions between the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the State Governor, Mr Samuel Ojo, and the Head of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Moses Lohor, provided direct proof that the incident was premeditated to murder Mr Alowonle.

“We also note that the issue that generated the purported arrest was a civil matter, not criminally related to have warranted the involvement of Mr Moses Lohor, the head of the Anti-Kidnapping squad except for the repeat of a recent pattern of police harassment of officials of the state government on partisan motivation.

“The programmed attempted murder of Mr Alowonle is just one in the series of shootings and attacks on officials of the state by the head of the anti-kidnapping squad who regularly acted with impunity and who has not hidden his vow to eliminate supporters of the state government.

“As we summoned several meetings to calm frayed nerves today, we struggled hard to stop reprisal attacks against police establishments across the state due to what the public now see as police partisan conduct in breach of the law.”

The statement further demanded that the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Adviser take note of the increasing breach of state peace by the hostile conduct of some police officers in the state.

“We call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Moses Lohor, the Head of the Anti- Kidnapping Squad for his wilful act of attempted murder. We demand police impartiality and commitment to the rule of law without fixation on partisan considerations;

“We also call the attention of the National Security Adviser to the increasing threat to peace in Osun state amidst the threat to unleash violence ahead of the 2026 election

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to rise to the occasion and abandon any signal that may portray him as acting against Osun peace and stability”, the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: