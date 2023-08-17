How Police Recovered Stolen Month-old Baby From Mother’s Friend In Abia

The Abia State Police Command has arrested 28-year-old Adaeze Lawrence, for allegedly stealing her friend’s one-month-old nephew in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State. According to the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chioma Chinaka, the suspect who is a hairstylist gained the trust of the baby’s mother, Onyinyechi Owujie, and became her friend before she committed the crime.

The suspect is said to be a schoolmate of Owujie’s elder sister through whom she gained access to her (Owujie) She pretended to be visiting her friend on August 6, and suggested that they celebrate the baby’s birthday, but used that opportunity to steal the baby during the celebration at Owujie’s residence.

The PPRO explained that Lawrence was however arrested on Monday, August 14, after she initially denied stealing the baby. She claimed that the baby boy she was found with upon her arrest was her son, a claim medical examination proved to be false. She confessed to stealing the baby after the medical examination.

“On August 14, 2023, around 4pm, the Abia State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Aba, received credible information and effectively apprehended one Adaeze Lawrence of Amaogbonna Road, off Osisikankwu Street in Aba.

“She was found in possession of a baby boy who is one month and two days old. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting the child from Onyinyechi Owujie’s residence situated at 5, Cricke Road, off Nigeria Brewery, Aba. “Investigation revealed that the suspect and the baby’s mother’s elder sister were schoolmates. The suspect took advantage of this relationship to gain the baby’s mother’s trust.

“The suspect, under the pretence of visiting her friend, requested to celebrate the new baby’s birth. On their celebration outing, she absconded with the baby. “Upon the suspect’s arrest, Adaeze Lawrence denied the crime, but medical examinations from the police clinic dis- proved her claims, leading to her confession.

The child’s biological mother identified the baby, confirm- ing the abduction on August 6, 2023. “The public is advised to maintain constant supervision of children and exercise caution when strangers take an interest in their children, especially in public places,” the police statement read.