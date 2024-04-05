How Police Nabbed Student Who Allegedly Abducted, Killed Kenyan National, Dumped Body On Kara Bridge

…says I am a scammer, not kidnapper

Abduction

Twenty-year-old Anthony Oscar has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping a Kenya national, one Martins Muguwe, at Isheri, took his money, killed him and dumped his corpse on the Kara Bridge, along Lagos Ibadan Expressway. The suspect, who claimed to be an undergraduate of mass Communication department, Cross River State University, and a blogger, denied being a kidnapper. He said he is a local fraudster who dupes families of missing people who post pictures of their missing family members on social media by copying the information to extort them.

Genesis

But a police source told our correspondent that all he is saying are total lies, saying the Kenya national was kidnapped when he came out from his estate to get something outside. According to the police, his wife reported the case to the Isheri Police Station immediately he was abducted. The source said from the Isheri Police Division, the matter was transferred to the office of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command and later seconded to officer headed by CSP Ugowe Igninazaka (CP Squad), who then swing into action immediately.

He said it was in the cause of investigation that Oscar called the wife of the victim that the husband is half dead and that he needs urgent treatment that the wife should send money for his treatment, before paying ransom. Oscar then assured the victim’s wife that nothing will happen to him. Out of fear the victim wife’s sent N50,000 into Oscar’s account for the treatment of her husband. When Oscar was demanding for the treatment money, the victim’s wife was able to record their conversation. The police source added that, few days later, Oscar called the victim’s wife’s second phone line and demanded for another money for the treatment of her husband, because the sickness is getting worse and needed urgent attention.

“Through our investigation we discovered that the kidnapped man was already dead and his corpse had already been dumped on the long bridge, along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway, where he was later evacuated by the environmental Sanitation officials and his remain deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. “After getting the contact of Oscar through our boss, CSP Ugowe, we moved into action and tracked the suspect to Calabar in Cross Rivers State, where he was picked up. It was when we got to Calabar that we got to know that he had been involved in another case of kidnapping before now in Ondo State and was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps.

“A week after, we also traveled down to Ondo State from Calabar, where we spent five days. When we were able to arrest him finally, he claim to be a blogger, so far he have about nine cases of kidnapping hanging on his neck presently. We also played the voice note of the Kenya man’s wife for him when he was demanding for money. “After listening to the voice note he accepted that he was the one, he never denied it. We also called the wife of the man killed for identification, which she did and identified him. “The woman was able to confirm the voice note. We also asked him about those he had kidnapped before now and his gang members but he didn’t respond. But we are still on the case.”

Suspect

However, the suspect when interviewed denied being a kidnapper, but claimed to be a blogger, saying he came across a post of a missing person on social media. He said after copying the phone numbers on the post on February 13, 2024 at about 11:15pm he then called the phone numbers on the post and requested for money for the treatment of the missing person, saying the man was in there custody. Oscar said the following day, on February 14, 2024, the money was sent to his personal account by a woman, but he was arrested on February 17, 2024 for kidnap of the man declared missing.

He said: “After I was arrested, I tried to explain to the policemen that I have never been to Lagos or where the victim was abducted before. I am based in Calabar. I also school at the Cross Rivers State University, I am a 300 level Student of Mass Communication in the institution. “I have no connection with the abduction of the man, I only saw the post on social media and I copied the phone numbers on the post in other to collect money, I only collected N50,000. For over ten years now I have not visited Lagos. I also tricked the woman again that her husband was ok.

To send me another money but she never did. “I started the deal in February this year.This was my second operation. After that of Ondo State where I was released by the then Commissioner of Police who asked me to return the victim’s money. I then focused more on my blogging. I don’t know why I got myself involved again in such a deal. “I was able to collect the first money from the victim’s wife, because I told her, her husband was seriously sick and he couldn’t walk as a result of the injury he sustained through torture.When asked how he got to know that the man was injured.? He said, “I am local scammer, I played on the woman’s intelligence to get money from her and she fell for it.

“I also asked her where she resides in Lagos? She then described a place for me and I told her I was not familiar with Lagos. I also asked her the closest place to her house, it was then she mentioned a place called Kara, that they sell cows and rams in the area and I told her we are going to drop her husband on the Kara bridge along Lagos Ibadan Expressway. What I am after is the money. “I don’t know what happened next, how come that nine kidnap cases was pointing at me, why not others? It was unfortunate, I pick posts on social media everyday and screenshot contacts from the posts, the victim in Abeokuta, Ogun State, I also collected N50,000 from her. But I have been able to scam only three people since I started the deal, I regret my actions.

Used SIM card

When asked how he got the SIM card used in calling the victim’s wife and other innocent people, he said he bought it from vendors selling it on the street and used another person’s name to register it. “I misplaced the one I was using before. “It is true that I didn’t register the SIM card with my name, but I bought it from roadside vendors, aside from being a blogger, I also sell food online. I don’t know anything about the kidnapped victim. I have shown the policemen the post where I copied the phone numbers on social media. “The police have also gone to MTN to do their findings, on February 13, when i called the woman I was with my girlfriend in my apartment with some of my friends watching football, I have not been to Lagos like I said earlier. Since I started I have made only N150,000 from the scam. My parents are in Asaba and they are aware I am in police custody. I sponsor myself and my mother also helps me. I have learnt a lot of lessons, I want to urge youths to do away with fraud and cybercrimes it doesn’t pay.”