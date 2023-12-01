‘How Police In Ogun Arrested, Tortured My Brother To Death For Having Tattoos’

…Family Demand Justice

Alleged murder

Controversy has continued to trail the death of Seyi Oduyiga who allegedly died while in the custody of the Ogun State Police Command. While the bereaved family of the 39-year-old father of three is accusing the police of torturing their son to death, the police on the other hand claim he died of exhaustion. Oduyiga’s family insisted that their son died under mysterious circumstances and have vowed to get justice. Oduyiga, a hair stylist, had returned from South Africa where he had gone in search of greener pasture, only for his life to be snuffed out in cold blood back in his home country.

The police have been accused of brutality, torture, wrongful arrest and other violation of human rights. Oduyiga died last Friday while in custody of the police at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. He was arrested and labelled a cultist, but he was not given a chance to defend himself of the allegation.

Family speaks

Narrating how the father of three was allegedly killed, the deceased’s sister, Mary Oduyiga, told our correspondent that her brother was arrested along side one other where he had gone to charge his phone. The deceased’s sister said, his brother was arrested and detained because he had some tattoos on him which made the police labelled him a cultist terrorising the state. Mary said, upon her brother’s arrest, the deceased and others were taken to Awolowo Police Station in Sagamu.

Oduyiga was then taken to the Ogun State Police Command headquarters, in Eleweran three days after his arrest, his death was announced to his family after several attempts to see him were rebuffed earlier by the officers who arrested him. She said: “On Saturday, November 18, around 5pm, he (Seyi ) went out to charge his phone around his house on the same street. There was no electricity; the neighbor put on a generator, and he went there to charge his phone. His house is at Atoyo in Sagamu.

He sat under the tree in front of the house where he was charging his phone and took off his clothes due to the heat. “It was in the process that he saw a team of policemen on patrol and he attempted to run, but fell down and that was how he was arrested by the police. He was immediately taken to Awolowo Police Station along with one other person. It was at the station that police accused him of being a member of a cult, but he denied it. “They took his picture and sent it to some suspected cultists who denied knowing him.

The police said he would not be released because he had tattoos on his body, whereas the tattoos were Psalm 23. “He wrote the verse of the Bible on his body, drew the two hands of Jesus supplicating on his chest with the inscription ‘only God can judge me.’ He also wrote on his neck “the day I will never forget,” dated April 7, 2014. “Later, we pleaded for his release, but they did not release him. They released the other person arrested with him, stating that the other one would be released because he did not have tattoos on his body.

Seyi was denied bail. We went back to the station on Sunday and were told that one Inspector Raji was the IPO. They asked us to come back on Monday; the family representatives did not see the IPO on Monday. “Seyi was begging to be released since he had committed no offense. My brother who went with those at the station said the IPO threatened to ensure he made him suffer and that whoever made an attempt to rescue him would lose his job, that nobody would rescue him, at that point we hope on God for intervention on his matter.

“The IPO threatened that he must be taken to police headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta and was eventually taken there on Tuesday. “I was living in Ibadan; I had to come to Abeokuta on Thursday evening over the matter. I went to Eleweran on Friday and took along food; bread, malt, and bottled water. When I got there, I did not meet the IPO; I was asked to wait for him. “I got to Eleweran around 10:00am and could not see the IPO until 1:00pm. When I first met him and told him I wanted to see my elder brother, Seyi, he said I should go out and wait until he was finished with what he was doing in his office.

“When I brought the food out to the officers and said I wanted to give it to my brother in the cell, I was charged N2,000, but I paid N1,000 instead to a policewoman. I was then asked to taste the food and water and I was asked to follow one of them to the cells to see my detained brother. While at the cell I and the policewoman who led me started shouting his name but no response. “It was after calling him out three times with no response, it was some of the in- mates who said he had been taken out by an officer. But the inmates wanted to collect the food from me, but I insisted on seeing my brother before leaving.

“As the policewoman was shouting his name, the IPO came around, blinked his eyelids to the woman and then asked us to leave. We pleaded to give the food to Seyi. The IPO frowned at us and left angrily. We waited for a while to be asked again to hand over the food to Seyi. “After some time, I became curious and approached a policeman that we knew who helped us to inquire about what happened. He told us that they were making arrangements to set some inmates free; maybe our brother was among them.

“After some hours, I lost my patience, went back to the policewoman, and pleaded to be allowed to see him and give him the food. She agreed and took us to the cells again. “Some inmates said he had been taken out since morning; we were later called upstairs to meet the Deputy Commissioner of Police. We did not know he wanted to break the bad news to us; he then said, ‘your boy was misbehaving in the cell overnight; he was biting the inmates, talking to himself; he was behaving like he has run mad. They have taken him to the hospital and on getting to the hospital, he gave up.

He just stopped breathing. “I asked him how a human could just stop breathing just like that; he said he could die while walking on the street, playing on the field, and falling and what would they do? I asked him why he was talking like that. He said he had been taken to the mortuary, and we were led to the mortuary it was a very traumatic and pathetic situation for us.”

Torture

Mary accused the police of torturing her brother to death over the family’s refusal to pay N200,000 bribe requested by the police to secure his release. She alleged that the police had request the sum of N200,000 as a bail to secure his release, but the family could not raise the money at that particular time. Mary alleged that one police officer, simply identified as Officer Peter called the family that the IPO was demanding N200,000. “One officer Peter called my cousin and asked us to call the new IPO, Akinwale, who told my cousin that he should meet the officer (Peter) and the officer told my cousin that he should bring N200,000.

“He (Peter), said the money is not part of the bail, but once he brings the money, they would work it out and ensure he is released. My cousin told him (Peter) that he should allow him to meet the family members and gather the money. Maybe because we did not send the money, that is why they killed him, all we are demanding for is justice and Nigerians should help us, my brother must not die in vain. She said, the family was still struggling to raise the money when the police broke the news of Seyi’s death to them.

He was tortured to death – family insists The family of the deceased are insisting that their son was tortured to death while in police custody. This the family claimed was evident in the marks and wounds on the corpse of Seyi, they accused the police of cover up with the allegation that Seyi was a member of a cult group. Mary explained that, “On getting to the mortuary, we saw blood on Seyi’s body; we saw some holes with blood; they had even stitched the area, when all these things were going on, none of the family members were informed of what happened. “I was confused that the police could deposit my brother in a mortuary, embalm him without our notice.

It means there is something fishy, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Femi Falana, SAN, human rights organisation sshould help us. “It could be that he might have been poisoned; they might have hit his head with a gun butt; I saw bruises on his body. I saw bruises on his back; he bled; I saw blood in his eyes. He died on Friday. “Before he died, he was given a phone to call home; he spoke with my cousin and begged him that he should be fast to take him out of the place because he could not withstand what he was facing in the cell anymore, he just need freedom.We were also told that his eyes were blindfolded, legs tied, and turned upside down. There was blood in every part of his body, I don’t want him to die in vain.”

Family demands justice

The Oduyiga’s family have called on IGP Egbetokun to probe the death of their son. Demanding justice for their son, Mary said, “We are talking to some lawyers. They said they would write a petition and send it to Abuja and copy the Commissioner of Police. They have got some information from me and promised to visit Eleweran.

Police deny allegations

The Ogun State Police Command has, however, denied the allegations of torturing Seyi to death. The Police Public Relations (PPRO), of the Command, Omolola Odutola insisted that the deceased did not die in police custody. Odutola said the Oduyiga and one other suspect arrested had earlier made, “confessional statements to being members of the outlawed Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity secret cults. Seyi confessed he was initiated in 2015.” She said Seyi had been on the wanted list of the Command over his alleged involvement in cult related activities in Sagamu.

The PPRO said: “The Ogun State Police Command vehemently refutes that the deceased was tortured to death as it is being speculated in some online media. “Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun State Police Command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment. “However, on Friday, 24th November, at about 5pm, Seyi went berserk, shouting, bit- ting with teeth, and assaulting other suspects in the cell until he got exhausted.”