How Police Falsified Age, Detained Teenager In Kirikiri Correctional Centre –Lawyer

Share

Yusuf Alabi Quadri earned himself instant popularity in 2023, when he stood in front of a Landcruiser SUV, conveying the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Mr. Peter Obi to a campaign ground. With arms spread in front of the vehicle and bringing it to a stop, Quadri made front page headlines with the iconic photograph. But today, the teenage supporter has an ugly story to tell, following his heroics then. LADESOPE LADELOKUN met his lawyer, who gave details of the travails of the boy

The detention of Yusuf Alabi Quadri, the teenage boy, who went viral in 2023 for standing in front of the convoy of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has continued to elicit reactions.

Alabi, who is said to be held at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for over three months without trial, was allegedly stopped by hoodlums, who handed him over to the police, claiming he was a notorious fighter and thief.

His Lawyer speaks

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, human rights lawyer and counsel to Alabi, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, accused the police of unprofessionalism, noting that the minor’s age was altered to 18 to avoid being questioned by the court. Effiong also bemoaned what he described as his failing health.

“He told me his actual age but I don’t want to go into the specifics of that. But I can confirm to you that he is less than 18. The police are just being mischievous. In the charge, they wrote 18 years. They did that so that the court would not question them. If they had disclosed his real age, the magistrate would have probably queried them. Police do it all the time. They have done it in other cases I have handled. It is not a new thing.”

Speaking on his health, he added: “Of course, he is depressed and emaciated.The condition that I met him was not very good.”

According to Effiong, Alabi is just a victim of injustice and a broken criminal justice system. He further traced Alabi’s ordeal to the highhandedness of hoodlums and the connivance of the police.

“Had the police acted professionally, we would not have been where we are. So, the fact that he supported Obi or his family supported Obi should not affect the way he was treated. So, I don’t see this as a political matter in the sense that I don’t think that this action was taken necessarily because he supported Obi. I think this is more about the high-handedness of these ‘area boys” and the connivance of the police. It is just the unprofessionalism of the police that has led us to where we are now.

“The police have no business arresting a minor or taking him to court. He has not committed any offence. They are alleging armed robbery and they are charging him with five other persons he doesn’t know. People that he doesn’t have any relationship with. People he doesn’t know. People he doesn’t have any relationship with. People that are strangers to him. The first time he had an encounter with these people was when they were taking him to court along with them. How can you commit a crime with people you don’t know?People that are strangers to you?” he queried.

Earlier, Effiong had in a statement narrated what he called Alabi’s painful walk into prison.

He said: “We can confirm that Alabi has been in detention since January.He was abducted by ‘Area Boys’ close to his home while returning from work.

“According to Alabi and his mother, this was a painful malice nursed by some self-acclaimed area boys of his locality, who felt entitled to a share of the unexpected fortune that came Alabi’s way when he halted and stood in front of the convoy of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, during the last electioneering campaign.

“Since he failed to properly “settle” some people, it has been one attack to another.

“After abducting Alabi, the same area boys, who have been threatening to deal with him for not sharing the money he was gifted dragged him to the Amukoko Police Station (Pako Police Station) where he was detained. The area boys initially claimed that Alabi was one of the young men who has been involved in street fights.”

Obi reacts

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, also lent his voice to call for justice for Yusuf Alabi. In a post on X, he wrote:“I was made aware of the predicament of a young boy named Quadri Yusuf Alabi, who has been detained for over three months without trial, appeared in court for the first time in March, and still remains in custody.

“I have contacted a lawyer, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, who, luckily, has been actively working to intensify his release. I sincerely appeal to the police and other agents of the government to always operate within the law and the rules and stop weaponizing citizens, especially our youths, who need our care and love to unleash their talents and energy towards building a new Nigeria that is possible.”

Police fails to react

Meanwhile, efforts to get the Spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, to react proved abortive as he failed to pick his phone calls and reply to messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

