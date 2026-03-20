How Police Burst Blood Bank Operating In Hairdressing Salon, Arrested 2 Suspects

Detectives from the Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspects who were operating illegal blood bank in a hairdressing salon in the state. The suspects include a certified laboratory scientist accused of running an illegal blood bank where blood was allegedly purchased from vulnerable individuals.

It was learnt that the blood was sourced from some suspected drug addicts, but without conducting the necessary tests on the samples before selling it to hospitals and individuals in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Bright Edafe, in a video confirmed the story, saying that many unsuspecting hospitals and individuals have bought blood from the suspects without testing it. SP Edafe explained that the blood was reportedly sold to other laboratory scientists working mostly in private hospitals for transfusion purposes in the state.

Arrest

On February 21, the Divisional Police Officer of Owvorokoko Police Station went on outreach to talk to the residents on why the public should trust the police and provide information to them assuring that their identity will be protected.

He said it was through that outreach that information was passed to him which led to the arrest of the suspects involved in the act. He noted that as a result of the blood being taken unprofessionally, many people who used it have contracted various viruses and several other internal diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis and other internal ones.

Genesis

A certified laboratory scientist, Adejah Unchena said he graduated from Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State as a laboratory scientist, four years ago and worked briefly before he was sacked, but couldn’t seat at home and decided to start his own laboratory instead of sitting at home.

He said when he couldn’t raise money to rent an office, he decided to approach a hairdresser who owns a salon to allow him use part of her salon as his office. Unchena said the lady accepted to allow him use part of her salon to do his work.

“I get my blood from vulnerable people who are into hard drugs, probably needs money to buy drugs and then pay them money that varies, ranging from five thousand, ten thousand and six thousand naira to get blood from them. I ran the business with a friend for about a year before we were arrested by the police.

“After collecting the blood I don’t run any test on it. I don’t check to know if they have one disease or the other in the bodies of the person who I buy it from, I also don’t check the amount of blood in some of the victim’s bodies before taking it from them, what I am after is to get the blood and make my money.

“I also don’t check if the individuals have infection after collecting the blood, I only collect and sell it. Some hospitals in the state come to buy from me, they also don’t certify the blood before payment.

“I believe they buy from me because of the faith they have in me.” He added that, he doesn’t care if the blood is clean or not, what he was after is money.

Buy from victims

Unchena said sometimes he pays the individuals five thousand naira and resell for fifteen to twenty thousand naira to hospitals and individuals who patronise him. “Asides from the hospitals, individuals, laboratory scientist are the major buyers of the blood from me, reason is because they know me where I was working before.

I got my license in 2011, I am not qualified to buy and sell blood to hospitals and to the public. “Techni – cally, what I am doing is buying and selling, I pay v u l n e r a b l e persons who need money and take blood from them.”

Law

The Police Spokesperson said section 53 of the health act 2003 said that it was prohibited to sell or trade in blood product and violation carries a fine and imprisonment and operating a blood bank without approval or failing to comply with the guidelines also attract a penalty for the offender.

“I believe him as a laboratory scientist understands the penalties involved in the act, but he chose to ignore it and he is facing the consequences now alongside with his accomplices.

“Those who patronise him are also science laboratory professionals and they also know the consequences of what they are doing, but they ignore it because of the money they want to make out of the business. We are going to meet in the court.”

Pardon

Another suspect who identified himself as Ese said he graduated from the University of Benin, but regret his actions because he would be penalised. “I am appealing to the body of laboratory scientist not to retrieve my license, I knew what I did is bad, I am appealing to the body.

They should temper justice with mercy for me because I know I have erred against the law. “I also don’t run test after buying them from Unchena, I collect the blood through the blood bag. And I collect one pant per person, we buy the blood without screening it, some of the hospitals don’t know where we source the blood from, those who need it only take them. I give Unchena money and he gives me blood.

“I pay him upfront so as not to delay me. I knew what I did was wrong, I am appealing to regulators of laboratory scientist not to withdraw my license. May God forgive me.”

Hairdresser

The hairdresser who owns the salon used as an office said Unchena approached him last month that he wanted to be using his salon to collect blood samples.

MLSCN

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has vowed to arrest and prosecute any member found operating substandard laboratories in Delta State.

This is part of efforts of the group to curb quackery and protect public health. The Council on the backdrop of the arrest of some suspects in connection with the sale and operation of a laboratory in salon flagged off its nationwide inspection of medical laboratories from Asaba.

Speaking on the incident, the Acting Registrar/CEO of MLSCN, Dr. Donald Ofili, said the initiative was aimed at enforcing professionalism rather than targeting individuals. “This is not a witch-hunt, but a professional regulatory exercise to protect Nigerians from substandard practices.

“Our mandate is clear, to promote quality, discipline erring practitioners, and prosecute quacks where necessary,” Ofili said. The inspection exercise, scheduled to run from September 22 to 26, 2026, will cover Asaba, Warri, Ughelli, and adjoining communities.

According to Ofili, three teams of trained MLSCN inspectors will assess laboratories using structured checklists focusing on staff qualifications, facility standards, safety compliance, participation in External Quality Assessment (EQA) schemes, and other key benchmarks.

The initiative is backed by Section 4(e) of the MLSCN Act 11, 2003, and guided by the National Protocol on Laboratory Inspection. Ofili stressed that only licensed medical laboratory scientists, supported by certified technicians, are authorised to conduct medical investigations on humans.

The registrar said findings from the inspection will be submitted to the Delta State Government through the Commissioner for Health.

A monitoring team will remain in the state to ensure compliance and sustain surveillance. He called on the Delta State Government, health stakeholders, security agencies, the media, and the general public to support the exercise, noting that it aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen the health sector.