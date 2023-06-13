How Police Averted Bloodbath Between A’Ibom, Abia Communities – PPRO

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said its quick intervention led to the abortion of what would have been a bloodbath between the Iwukem community in the state and its boundary neighbour of the Azumini community in Abia State.

This was contained in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital on Tuesday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP ODIKO MacDON

According to him, “The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, CP OLATOYE DUROSINMI has intervened in the age-long boundary crisis between Iwukem Community in Akwa Ibom State and Azumini Community in Abia State.

” The boundary crisis which has been recurring since the 1980s has led to the loss of many lives and destruction of property.

“Only last week, a looming clash that would have led to a bloodbath was averted after the peace meeting, initiated by CP Olatoye Durosinmi and the Commanding Officer of 25 PMF, Azumini, ACP Dashua Abuja”.

The PPRO said Stakeholders at the crucial meeting held yesterday included the Community Leaders, Youth Leaders, Local Government Chairmen, Area Commanders of Etim Ekpo and Akwete, and DPOs from Iwukem and Azumini in Akwa Ibom and Abia States respectively, amongst others.

He further highlighted “The CP who noted that there cannot be any meaningful development without peace, urged both Communities to sheathe their sword, embrace peace, see themselves as brothers and allow Government to bring the needed development to their communities”.

The statement further added, ” Leaders of both Communities were grateful to the CP for his timely intervention and assured him of peaceful coexistence henceforth”