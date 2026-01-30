How Police Arrested, Tortured, Framed Nurse For Allegedly Working With Armed Robbers

…says DPO stripped her naked

A middle aged woman, Ms Chukwuyere Mmesoma has narrated how her boss lured her to the police who accused her of working with armed robbers and then arrested her. The victim who is a trainee nurse at Mother of Mercy Hospital and Maternity, also works part-time at Evergreen Pharmaceutical Company, Owerri, Orlu, Imo State before she was arrested for allegedly working with armed robbers.

It was learnt that after she was lured out of her work place by her boss, into the waiting hands of the two police women, she was immediately moved to Orlu Divisional Police Station where she was accused of working and receiving money from armed robbers.

The revelation was made by the lady when some legal representatives from Rule of law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) visited her at the correctional centre in Imo State, where she was held without trial.

Genesis

Mmesoma narrates her ordeal, “On July 16, 2025, after completing my morning shift at the hospital, I went to the pharmaceutical company for work, signed the attendance register, and resumed my duties. While I was working, my employer questioned why I do not come to work every day.

I explained that I was a part-time staff and only came on my off days. “He then asked me to follow him downstairs. When I got downstairs, I met two women in mufti who later turned out to be police officers. They asked for my phone. I told them it was upstairs, and they followed me to retrieve it.

I asked if I could also bring my charger, and they agreed. “After that, the two women asked me to enter their vehicle. I asked my employer where we were going, he didn’t respond. When I asked the women, they told me that I would know when we get there. I had no reason to suspect anything and I entered the vehicle. It was only when we arrived that I realised I had been taken to a police station.”

Unlock phone

She said when they got to the Orlu Area Command, “I was taken to the divisional Police Officer’s office, (DPO) and later to another office. I was ordered to unlock my phone and remove all privacy and security settings. Shortly after, the DPO sent for me and he asked if I knew someone called Ebube.

I said I only knew two people with that name at my workplace. He accused me of lying and showed me a photograph of a man I did not recognise. “I was asked to call my phone numbers and I was also questioned about my OPay account. I was told that my account had been used to receive money from criminals. That statement shocked me.

When they checked my account and found nothing, the accusation then changed. “The DPO told me that Ebube and one Ifeanyi Stanley also knows as “X-Money” and others were armed robbers, that Ebube was my boyfriend, and that I had travelled with him to places I had never been to, including Enugu and Ideato. I denied all of these allegations. I was also told that a female voice recording existed and that it was my voice. I insisted it was not mine after listening to it.”

Stripped naked

She also told the legal team that at a point, the DPO instructed the two female officers, who were later identified as Osinachi and Joy, to strip her naked. “I was forcibly undressed and left naked for interrogation. I was humiliated and terrified. “The following day, I was subjected to severe physical abuse, including beatings with batons, wires, and slaps. I was repeatedly threatened with death and disappearance.

My employer also threatened that he would arrange for me to be killed and claim I escaped from custody. “After I was forcefully stripped naked, I was photographed and video-recorded while naked by the police officers. On one occasion, the DPO personally ordered me, at gunpoint, to remove my clothes in a secluded area behind his office. I was crying and begging, but I was threatened into compliance.

He took my pictures and videos and made sexual remarks against me. These acts happened repeatedly in the DPO’s Office.” She further said that as a result of the beatings she received in the DPO’s office, since then she had developed serious breathing difficulties and now rely on inhaler.

Tiger base

Mmesoma said because of the police torture, sexual abuse, and threats, she became extremely frightened since then. “I overheard police discussing about the robbery and the names of the suspects.

But out of fear for my life, I repeated some of those names and falsely admitted knowing people I had never met. I also falsely accepted that Ebube was my boyfriend. These admissions were made under duress, without any evidence, and solely to stop the police from sexually abusing and beating me.”

Meanwhile, after several days at Area Command where she was moved to, from the Divisional Police Station, she was later transferred to the AntiKidnapping Unit (Tiger Base), Owerri, along with a male suspect. While there, “I was tied and beaten, although the treatment was less severe than that of Orlu Area Command.”

At Tiger Base, the investigating Police officer, one Mr. Chidi Igwe, reviewed the case and it became clear that the alleged female voice recording was not my voice; I also didn’t have Ebube’s phone number on my phone. “Ebube’s phone number was dialled from my phone and messages were sent from my phone while I was in police custody.

“This confirmed that my phone has been tampered with. I pleaded that my phone be submitted to MTN for forensic investigation to prove my innocence and even offered to pay the cost, my plea was declined by the police at the Area Command.”

Intervention

“Due to civil society advocacy about my prolonged detention and the sexual abuse I suffered, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, intervened and ordered that my phone be properly investigated and that I be released if no evidence linked me to the criminal gang.

“Instead of complying with the Commissioner of Police directives, the investigating officer secretly charged me to court without informing me or my lawyers, and I was remanded at the Owerri Correctional Centre. I believe this was done deliberately to punish me and to cover up the abuse and misconduct I had suffered. “I am currently at the correctional centre. I am traumatised, in poor health, and struggling to breathe properly.

My family is poor, distressed, and helpless. I am innocent of the allegations leveled against me, I am also being prosecuted to conceal grave abuses committed by the police against me. I need Justice and want to be out of the correctional centre.”

NGO

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a petition submitted to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Imo State, on behalf of Ms Chukwuyere Mmesoma and her family for review and discontinuance of prosecution of the lady.

Mr. Nwanguma said as a civil society organisation working on police accountability, torture prevention, and protection of citizens’ rights, respectfully submits this petition on behalf of Ms. Mmesoma and her poor, traumatised, and distraught family, to seek your urgent intervention through a review of the case file with a view to ensuring justice, legality, and her immediate release.

Background

RULAAC in the petition pointed out that Mmesoma is a young trainee nurse and part-time worker who comes from a modest and vulnerable family background with limited means and no access to influence or protection. Her family has been plunged into emotional distress, fear, and financial hardship following her arrest, prolonged detention, and eventual remand on the basis of allegations that are unsupported by credible evidence.

RULAAC added, “On July 16, 2025, Ms Mmesoma was deceptively removed from her workplace in Orlu by police officers, arrested without a warrant, denied access to legal representation, and taken to the Orlu Area Command, where she was unlawfully detained.”

Threatened with firearms

While in custody at Orlu, RULAAC alleged that Ms Mmesoma was subjected to grave human rights violations, including: Severe physical torture; forced stripping and prolonged naked detention; sexual humiliation and molestation, including threats with firearms and photographing/video recording of her naked body; threats of death, disappearance, and extrajudicial killing.

“These abuses were deliberately used to break her will and force her to make statements and admissions under duress, including falsely acknowledging relationships and knowledge she did not possess. Any such statements are constitutionally invalid, legally inadmissible, and morally reprehensible. “Ms Mmesoma was accused of involvement in a robbery said to have occurred on 22 June, 2025, despite her having a verifiable alibi and no operational or social link to the alleged suspects.”

Voice note

Upon her transfer to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base), Owerri, basic investigative review revealed that: The female voice recording attributed to her was conclusively not her voice; Her phone records showed no legitimate linkage to the alleged suspects; contacts and messages purportedly implicating her were created while she was already in police custody, strongly suggesting deliberate evidence planting and phone manipulation.

Even counsel representing the complainant reportedly acknowledged that the voice recording was not hers, contradicting earlier claims used to justify her prolonged detention, RULAAC further alleged.

Civil society intervention

Following sustained advocacy by civil society organisations, media exposure, and public concern over her indefinite detention and credible reports of torture and sexual abuse, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, intervened and directed a more thorough review, including submission of her phone for independent forensic examination, with the clear implication that she should be released if no evidence implicated her.

Rather than comply with this directive, the Investigating Officer surreptitiously arraigned her before a court, resulting in her remand at the Owerri Correctional Centre. The timing and circumstances strongly indicate a retaliatory and malicious prosecution, intended to legitimise prior unlawful actions and silence scrutiny rather than to pursue justice.

Impact on her victim’s family

“Ms Mmesoma’s continued incarceration has had devastating physical, psychological, and social consequences. She reportedly suffers breathing difficulties and trauma-related symptoms resulting from torture. Her family poor, powerless, and overwhelmed has been left in anguish, unable to access adequate legal support and living in constant fear for her safety and life.”

Grounds for review and relief

Adding, “We respectfully submit that the continuation of this prosecution: Lacks credible evidentiary foundation; Its tainted by torture, sexual abuse, and fabrication of evidence; Violates the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the Anti-Torture Act, and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations; Constitutes a clear abuse of prosecutorial and police powers.”

Reliefs sought

“In the interest of justice and humanity, RULAAC respectfully urges the Honourable Attorney-General to: Review the complete case file and investigative record; Exercise prosecutorial discretion to discontinue the prosecution for want of evidence.

“Facilitate the immediate release of Ms Chukwuyere Princess Mmesoma; Recommend an independent investigation into allegations of torture, sexual abuse, evidence fabrication, and obstruction of justice by the officers involved.”

However, the Ministry of Justice remains the last line of protection for the vulnerable and voiceless within the criminal justice system. We are confident that a principled review will reveal that this prosecution cannot stand the test of law, evidence, or conscience.