How Police Arrested Enugu Based ‘One Chance’ Gang In Port Harcourt For Operation

A 43-year-old man, IfeanyiChukwu Wobodo has been arrested by detectives from the River State Police Command for allegedly belonging to a ‘one-chance’ group terrorising the state metropolis. It was learnt that two women that work with the suspect, escaped immediately their leader was arrested.

The suspect and the two women who will always pose as passengers have allegedly defrauded a lot of innocent residents of Rivers State before they finally met their Waterloo on February 22.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers State Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a video, said that the suspect was arrested by officers from the Elekahia Police Division.

According to the PPRO, Wobodo confessed that he and the two female gang members always meet in Aba after he travels from Enugu State to carry out their crime in Port Harcourt. The suspect admitted that the group robs unsuspecting passengers after they board their taxi and collect their belongings.

Victim

One of the victims, identified as Success, recounted how she was robbed of her bag after boarding their taxi from Nkpogu to Rumuomasi. The victim said she was going to work that fateful day when she boarded the suspect’s vehicle. One of the ladies working with the syndicate asked her to adjust that she wanted to remove something under the chair.

She said: “I told the lady to wait that I will adjust the seat myself, she then said I shouldn’t bother myself that it was the driver alone that knows how to adjust the seat.

“The victim said as she was trying to adjust the seat one of the ladies dragged her bag from behind, it was in the process of sitting right in the vehicle for the driver to fix the chair well, my phone was picked from my hand bag. “Immediately I came down at my bus stop, I checked my hand bag, to make a call to my colleagues at the office.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find my phone in my hand bag anymore, that was when I raised the alarm, immediately, I ran after the vehicle with the hope that I could catch up with the driver, but I got tired at a point, I couldn’t continue.

“That was when another vehicle went after them.” She added that, the suspected one chance syndicates while escaping from her picked another lady passenger on the road. “Immediately I saw their vehicle picking up a passenger, I ran towards the vehicle again, but I couldn’t meet up, it was then I resigned to fate.

I left the suspects for God to punish them. I went to the office to narrate what happened to me to my boss and my colleagues. “It was at the office I was told by a colleague the following day that a one chance suspect was arrested at Elekahia Police Division.

It was when I got to the police station that I was told how they were intercepted at a traffic light by a driver and some motorcycle riders who later handed the driver who was the leader of the one chance gang to the police, who also recovered my phone from the suspect.

“I was also told at the police station that the one chance driver saw me chasing them that was when they speed off, but were later caught up at the traffic light and they were immediately arrested and brought to the station, but two female gang members escaped.”

Police

“It was at the station I was told that some policemen guiding a plaza saw me when I was dragging my phone with the suspects, that was why they went after them and recovered my phone for me from the suspects. “Immediately, I rushed to the police station to retrieve my phone, the one chance man was brought out for me to identify him which I did and my phone was given to me immediately without hesitation.

I also identified the suspect’s vehicle, I was given back my phone without paying any money. “I want to appreciate the Nigeria Police, they have done well. They did a great job. God will strengthen them and protect them. I wasn’t thinking that I will get my phone back, I had lost hope on the phone. God will continue to protect and keep them safe and their family from evil people.”

Suspect

Wobodo who narrated how he got into the one chance job, said that it was his friend who introduced him to the deal, saying he was introduced to the deal by a friend after he lost his job, it was the same person who introduced him to the job, that introduced the two ladies to him to work with him.

He said: “I came to Port Harcourt on Saturday, February 22, with the two ladies to hustle. It was the case of success, the lady we robbed that brought me to the police station when we collected her phone. “When one of the ladies removed the phone from her hand bag, she never suspected it.

It was when she got to where she dropped that she realised her phone was no longer with her and she ran after our vehicle. She couldn’t catch up with our vehicle. “Immediately she stopped running after my vehicle she started screaming calling for help, that was when people knew what happened to her.

Another vehicle ran after my vehicle and some motorcycle riders, I was arrested at a traffic light as the two ladies escaped and mixed with the crowd and escaped from the scene. “I was arrested only, it was when I was trying to escape that the taxi drivers and the policemen intercepted my vehicle and took me to the police station.

It was only Success phone we collected and she was also the only person we were able to rob that day, we were yet to rob others when I was arrested. No other item was collected from her. We also didn’t beat her. “It was a friend of mine who introduced me to Port Harcourt to come and hustle and the hustle is one chance business.

The person is called Ofor who introduced me to the deal. But Ofor has stopped the one chance business, he resides in Enugu State with his family. I don’t know what Ofor is doing now. “We are three doing the one chance business, I and two ladies. The two ladies are Rose and Gift, they are from Abia State, I am from Enugu State.The two ladies were introduced to me by Ofor to work with me.”

The ladies work

Wobodo said the work of the two ladies is to sit in the vehicle as passengers to rob innocent passengers who board the vehicle. “I am the driver of the vehicle and the owner. I bought the car to use the golf car for operation purposes.”

He noted that this is the third time he’s coming to Rivers State to rob passengers in the state of their money and other belongings. “The three of us always talk on phone when we are ready to come to Rivers State, two days before operation. “The two ladies always wait for me at Umuaiha, I will pick them from there to Rivers State.

The money we make from the deal varies sometimes, as we make one hundred and fifty thousand, Hundred thousand naira and sometimes three hundred thousand naira depending on what we steal from the victims for the day, that is what will determine the money we are going to make. “Whatever money we make we share it, and I take the lion share of the money.

Because I own the vehicle we are using for the operation. We sell whatever items we collect from the victims and share the money.”

Regret

He however said, “I sincerely regret my action, I feel so bad. I promise never to go back to the one chance business again, I have never been arrested by the police.

I have also not gone to prison before, but this time around I know I am going to prison because of my act. “I feel sorry for my actions and my advice to people like me or those who are planning to go into one chance business is to desist from it. I will also advise elders and youths not to engage in crime, it doesn’t pay.

“My prayer now is that, I don’t want my mother to hear about my arrest or watch me on television, because she believes I am a cab driver in Port Harcourt. I also don’t want my siblings to hear about my actions, they will all be disappointed in me.

“The person I fear most, not to hear about this incident is my mother’s senior sister who is a pastor. She will be very mad at me. I want to beg the Nigeria police to forgive me and give me another chance to repent, I promise never to go back again.”

Police

Iringe- Koko said the modi operandi of the suspects is that they will drive to Port Harcourt early in the morning to rob innocent passengers and return to Enugu same day after perpetrating their crime.

She said after picking up a passenger, the two ladies will then tell the passenger to shift that they are not comfortable. “It is in the process of telling the passengers to sit right that such person’s items will be stolen from him or her without notice.

And in the process of the passenger alighting from their vehicle they would then speed off, but luck ran out of them on the fateful day that they were arrested. “They were arrested after robbing a lady of her phone. Every day for thieves one day for the owner, now one of them have been caught, as two women who are accomplice escaped, police is going to go after them.”

The Police Spokesperson, Iringe- Koko however said under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Gbenga Adepoju, he has ordered that the arrested suspect should be brought to book, as the tactical team is on top gear to prosecute the suspect at in a competent court of law.

“I want to use this medium to advise the members of the public to always board vehicles from registered bus stops in Rivers State. “And if you are not boarding from the bus stop always look at the faces of those in the vehicle before you board such vehicle to avoid incidents like this.

After you enter a vehicle and someone tells you to shift that the space in the vehicle is not enough please just alight from such a vehicle, always be conscious.” She however urged the public to always call the police emergency numbers when they are in such situations, because police is ready to serve the public always.