How Pharmacists Are Transforming Patients Care, Public Health

Pharmacists across the globe are marking the 2025 World Pharmacists Day under the theme “Think Health, Think Pharmacy.”

The thrust of this year’s commemoration underscores the indispensable role of pharmacists as frontline healthcare providers, improving patients care, promoting healthier communities, and shaping public health policies.

At the heart of this observance, marked on September 25, is a simple but profound message: pharmacists are not just drug dispensers— they are trusted health advisors, advocates, and collaborators in the broader healthcare ecosystem.

Pharmacists, most accessible health

Professionals Unlike many healthcare providers, pharmacists are the most accessible professionals. Patients do not need to book an appointment or pay consultation fees before receiving expert advice.

In community pharmacies across Nigeria, patients routinely walk in to consult pharmacists on the safe use of medicines, possible side effects, drug-drug or food-drug interactions, and even lifestyle modifications.

“Pharmacists are often the first point of contact in healthcare. We play a crucial role in ensuring patients receive the right medication, in the right dose, at the right time, and with the right advice,” said Ambrose Ezeh, Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

From managing chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes to supporting vaccination campaigns and conducting health screenings, pharmacists bridge critical gaps in the healthcare system.

Thrust of 2025 World Pharmacy Day

The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), the global body behind World Pharmacists Day, calls attention this year to the need for people everywhere to “Think Health, Think Pharmacy.” It is a call to recognise pharmacies as hubs of care, prevention, and public health education.

In Nigeria, the ACPN is aligning with this message by launching a transformative initiative dubbed “Pharmacy Forward: Performance, Collaboration and Health Transformation.” This programme seeks to standardise career progression for community pharmacists, enhance professional satisfaction, and ultimately deliver better healthcare outcomes for patients.

“Pharmacy Forward is about building capacity, motivating talent, and creating a globally competitive career structure for community pharmacists,” explained Omokhafe Ashore, national secretary of the ACPN. “When pharmacists are empowered, patients benefit through improved care, safer medication practices, and stronger public health interventions.”

Expanding scope of pharmacy practice

According to Ezeh and Ashore, the services pharmacists provide go beyond the counter. Increasingly, they are key players in public health campaigns, disease management, tele pharmacy and digital health as well as research and training.

To this end, the chairman and national secretary of ACPN, in a statement, said pharmacists drive vaccination efforts, participate in health screenings, and counsel patients on disease prevention.

By working closely with patients managing chronic illnesses, pharmacists also help reduce hospital admissions and improve quality of life.

Similarly, they noted that in a digital age, pharmacists now leverage telehealth platforms to offer consultations to patients in rural or underserved areas as well as contribute expertise to government policy, ensuring medication safety and equitable access to healthcare.

Furthermore, the duo stated that pharmacists engage in clinical studies, develop treatment guidelines, and continuously update their skills to meet evolving health challenges. This broadening of roles has transformed pharmacy into a cornerstone of modern healthcare delivery, stated Ezeh and Ashore.

Pharmacy forward: A career progression model

As part of its World Pharmacy Day activities, the ACPN unveiled a career gradient for community pharmacists, designed to boost professional growth and patient satisfaction.

The model, which spans from Community Pharmacist (Band 1) to Community Pharmacist Consultant (Band 5), creates clear pathways for advancement, skill development, and continuous quality improvement.

“This structure not only rewards excellence but also ensures patients interact with highly skilled professionals who can deliver personalised care plans and optimise therapy outcomes,” Mr. Ezeh and Ashore emphasised.

Why this matters to patients

For ordinary Nigerians, these reforms are not abstract. They mean shorter waiting times in hospitals, more personalised healthcare, and easy access to trusted professionals within their communities. Pharmacists’ role in counselling, prevention, and treatment contributes to reducing healthcare costs and keeping families healthier.

As Ezeh and Ashore noted, “The essence of all these efforts is to provide improved health for the populace. When pharmacists are wellequipped and better recognised, the entire nation benefits.”

While progress is being made, challenges remain. Many Nigerians still underestimate the scope of pharmacists’ roles, seeing them only as dispensers of drugs. Stakeholders are therefore calling for stronger collaborations between pharmacists, doctors, nurses, policymakers, and the public.

The ACPN is also urging all levels of governments to provide enabling environments for pharmacy practice, from policy support to investment in digital health tools. Patients, on their part, are encouraged to see pharmacists as partners in health, not just providers of medicines.