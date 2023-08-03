How Pets Help Relieve Stress, Anxiety

The lives of Nigerians are getting more difficult every day because of the hardship and higher prices they pay to purchase foods and other things they need to make a living. On its part, the increase in the cost of fuel has also resulted in more anxiety among Nigerians today. For such anxiety and worry many affected persons are now focusing on living with pets to make them feel happier and less stressed.

A lot of people have claimed that pets have hugely impacted their lives. Pets are helping change lives in Nigeria by making people feel less worried and making them feel happier. Dj cuppy, the 30-year-old daughter of Billionaire Femi Otedola recently celebrated the birthdays for her two pets for the first time, claiming that the dogs have changed her life. She named the two dog pets Dudu and Pupa. According to her, the dogs bringing happiness and joy in her life is unconditional love in a big way.

Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood. “There’s not one answer about how a pet can help somebody with a specific condition,” explains Dr. Layla Esposito, who oversees National Institute of Health (NIH)’s Human-Animal Interaction Research Programme.

“Is your goal to in- crease physical activity? Then you might benefit from owning a dog. You have to walk a dog several times a day and you’re going to increase physical activity. If your goal is reducing stress, sometimes watch- ing fish swim can result in a feeling of calmness. So there’s no one type fits all.” Another pet owner, Samson Adeyemi, a photographer for more than three years, said the love for his dog is highly valued and he is joyful and grateful for possessing the dog.

“My dog gives me joy when I am down, I am so grateful to take care of it. He also said the price of fuel has hugely damaged his business but the dog always keeps him strong to do the work he loves. I now buy fuel at a higher price which hurts my business but my dog makes me strong.” Mary Bancole, a petty trader in Lekki, said taking care of the cat in her shop relieves her from anxiety since she lost her husband.

“My cat is a blessing to me since I lost my husband it has been stressful but my cat helps me with all my anxiety. She also said that she lost her husband seven years ago and she has been the one taking care of the children. My lovely husband left me seven years ago but I am still strong and happy which motivates me to take care of my children.” Carl Linnaeus in 1758 was the man that named the animal cat, a Swedish citizen who was a botanist, zoologist, taxonomist, and physician.

His legacy of introducing the animals on earth has impacted and improved a lot of people’s lives when it