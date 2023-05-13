New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. How Pastor Fatoyinbo…

How Pastor Fatoyinbo Got Healed From A Terrible Disease

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has confirmed his illness which was speculated late last year as he said he has been healed by God.

Pastor Fatoyinbo who claimed the sickness was terrible spoke of how God healed him of the terrible illness, which held him down since 2022.

While testifying at the International Minister Conference Organized by his mentor, David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Biodun disclosed how God healed him.

However, he did not reveal the nature of the illness, rather he testified that while receiving medical treatment, his mentor Oyedepo was praying, speaking blessings over him and interceding on his behalf.

He said “Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything, the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today.

“And I want to give God the glory. I am well today, I used to be a drummer boy in Winners Chapel.

“Three years ago, I came under Bishop oyedepo’s covering & my life, and ministry have been phenomenal”

Tags:

Read Previous

Health Workers Issue 15-day Strike Notice To FG
Read Next

Abuja Residents Ask Court To Stop Tinubu’s Swearing-in On May 29

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023