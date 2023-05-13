How Pastor Fatoyinbo Got Healed From A Terrible Disease

The founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has confirmed his illness which was speculated late last year as he said he has been healed by God.

Pastor Fatoyinbo who claimed the sickness was terrible spoke of how God healed him of the terrible illness, which held him down since 2022.

While testifying at the International Minister Conference Organized by his mentor, David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, Pastor Biodun disclosed how God healed him.

However, he did not reveal the nature of the illness, rather he testified that while receiving medical treatment, his mentor Oyedepo was praying, speaking blessings over him and interceding on his behalf.

He said “Last year, I was a little bit ill and against everything, the medical sciences, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and I am here today.

“And I want to give God the glory. I am well today, I used to be a drummer boy in Winners Chapel.

“Three years ago, I came under Bishop oyedepo’s covering & my life, and ministry have been phenomenal”