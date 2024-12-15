How Parent-Coaches Can Address Socioeconomic Challenges Impacting Child Welfare (II)

Share

In addressing the socioeconomic challenges impacting child welfare in Nigeria, parent-coaches who are the family quality control mechanism and parenting have a crucial responsibility to play by first, through interventions equip parents with the necessary tools and strategies to navigate these difficulties and second, to sensitise relevant government agencies on their social obligations in providing basic amenities for students at all levels.

As observed during my encounter with the secondary school students in Shiwun, Ogun State, Nigeria, many families in Nigeria face significant barriers to education and overall well-being, primarily due to financial constraints and inadequate social amenities provided by the government.

As highlighted during my encounter with the senior secondary school students in Shiwun, the lack of accessible educational institutions has forced these children to undertake long and arduous journeys to attend school, often arriving late or missing classes altogether. This situation is aggravated by inadequate funding for education, which has been a persistent issue with many states in Nigeria.

That is just states, but a critical look at the Federal Government’s intention to make education accessible to every nook and cranny of the society, nonetheless, the commitments to allocate a substantial portion of the national budget to education, actual funding has consistently fallen below 10%, leading to poorly maintained facilities and insufficient resources for both students and teachers.

Moreover, the last week’s experience made me visit some few public schools and I noticed poor quality of infrastructure in some of these schools and that has contributed to the challenges faced by students of these schools. They lack basic amenities such as classrooms, libraries, desks, and even access to clean water and electricity, which are essential for a conducive learning environment. This inadequacy not only affects the quality of education but also discourages attendance, as parents may be reluctant to send their children to schools that do not meet basic safety and health standards.

The impact of socioeconomic factors is further compounded by systemic issues such as dishonesty and mismanagement of funds within the educational sector. Even with the available resources allocated for education often do not reach their intended destinations due to bureaucratic inefficiencies. Consequently, families are left to navigate these challenges without adequate support from the government, making it increasingly difficult for children of less privileged to access quality education and improve their future prospects.

In light of these barriers, interventions from parent coaches can be fundamental in helping families and government agencies address these socioeconomic challenges. These interventions are shared below:

1. Parent Education Workshops: Parent coaches can organize workshops aimed at educating parents about child development, effective parenting techniques, and the importance of education. These workshops can provide parents with the knowledge and skills needed to create a positive learning environment at home and advocate for their children’s educational needs. By increasing parental awareness of their roles in their children’s education, these workshops can empower families to take proactive steps in overcoming socioeconomic barriers. This will also enhance parents’ understanding of child development that will lead to more positive parenting engagement

2. Formation of Support Groups with Elected Leaders: Establishing parent support groups with elected representatives of the affected local government can create a platform for parents to share experiences, discuss challenges, and collaborate with the leaders on how to find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the students. These groups can be co-facilitated by parent coaches and educators by offering a haven for parents to ask questions and seek advice without fear of judgment. The benefit here is the enhancement of community engagement and collaboration with government officials and representatives to collectively address the socioeconomic issues they face.

3. Advocacy for Policy Change: Parent coaches can play a crucial role in advocating for policy changes at local and national levels that prioritize child welfare and education. This is achievable by working with parents to raise awareness about the challenges they face, parent coaches can help mobilize community efforts to push for better educational resources, infrastructure improvements, and social services. This advocacy not only empowers parents but also encourages government responsiveness to the needs of families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. Parents, in collaboration with government representatives and elected leaders, can advocate for a policy that mandates the establishment of educational institutions based on community population size. Take for instance, for every population of 200,000 people, the policy could stipulate the provision of at least four adequately furnished secondary schools (including both senior and junior secondary levels) and four primary schools in those areas. This initiative would address the critical shortage of educational facilities and qualified teachers, ensuring that children in these communities have access to quality education.

By implementing such a policy, local governments can significantly reduce the long distances children must travel to attend school, thereby improving attendance rates and academic performance. Ultimately, this policy would contribute to enhancing educational equity, promoting child welfare, and empowering families to break the cycle of poverty through improved access to education.

The above interventions I believe will create a more supportive environment for children, ultimately improving their welfare and addressing the socioeconomic challenges faced by families.

