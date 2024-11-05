How Pain Killers Damage My Kidney – Ufoma Mcdermott (Video)

Share

Nollywood actress, Ufoma McDermott, has finally opened up on how painkiller abuse almost ruined her life.

The actress made this known during her latest interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to Ufoma, her battle with kidney disease was traced to long term painkillers abuse.

Speaking on her 12-year battle with kidney disease, the actress advised the general public to prioritise their health.

READ ALSO:

She said; “I really wish everyone would understand the importance of health.

“My brother was diagnosed late on stage 4 of kidney disease and he goes straight into dialysis and has complications.

“I was diagnosed earlier, so I have lived on medication for almost 12 years now.

“When my brother I ran to my cardiologist. My parents were scared, thinking if this is genetic? We had to trace the kidney disease and we learned it was from drug abuse.

“I grew up with migraines, headaches and eyeaches, and I never wore my glasses because they made me look like a geek.

“I’d take painkillers for my migraine. I took strong painkillers and not the ordinary painkillers because I wanted the pain to go away.”

Watch Video Below:

Share

Please follow and like us: