How P Tee Money Transforms Pain Into Power With New EP

Building a lasting mark in music takes more than catchy hooks—it demands depth, versatility, and authenticity. For Benin-born artist P Tee Money, these qualities have become the foundation of his career.

Known for his sharp lyricism and hard-hitting beats, the multi-talented musician is once again proving his evolution with the release of his brand-new EP, Lifestyle, set to drop on September 12, 2025.

From its opening notes, Lifestyle sets itself apart as more than just another project—it feels like a statement. P Tee Money delivers each verse with intensity, weaving raw emotion into his relentless flow.

His vocal command blends seamlessly with the groove, while his thoughtful phrasing highlights his growth as a songwriter who knows how to balance rhythm, message, and energy.

“Every lyric feels drawn from real life, making Lifestyle both personal and universal,” he reflects, hinting at the vulnerability behind the music.

The title track, Lifestyle, is designed to hit harder than the average club anthem. It is a fusion of rhythm and storytelling, showcasing how P Tee Money turns lived experiences into anthems of resilience and self-belief.

Each track across the EP builds on this foundation, painting a portrait of struggle, triumph, and the pursuit of purpose.

With this project, P Tee Money once again proves that his music isn’t just entertainment—it’s empowerment.

His ability to turn pain into power resonates with fans navigating their own battles, reinforcing his role as not just an artist but a voice of strength and determination.