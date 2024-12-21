How Oyo govt revamped Asejiri, other dams to supply constant, clean water to households, businesses, by Adeojo

Share

In this interview, Chairman of the Oyo State Water Corporation Mr. Elias Adeojo, spoke to Patience Ogbo about the revamped Asejiri and other dams in the state. The challenges of poor electricity, funding and the His Excellency Engineer Seyi Makinde’s commitment to promoting development in the state through the provision of clean , constant water to all residents and businesses.

Since you assumed office as the Chairman of the Oyo State Water Corporation, what are the projects you have embarked upon?

Since I assumed office last year June, what I met on ground was a non functioning Corporation. We have managed to revamp the main dam which is the Asejiri dam, the dam in Ogbomosho and some other dams in the state. I can boldly say that there are certain areas in Ibadan that are using the state water especially along Bashorun, Bodija , Alakia, Mokola , Ojeh areas . People are having trust in Oyo State Water Corporation that we are here to stay.

What are the financial implications involved in revamping these dams and getting water to these communities you mentioned?

Gone are the days where the government has a lot of resources and not much to do with the resources. We are in an age where we have a whole lot to do but with little resources because of the dollar issue , economy, Covid 19, all these issues are affecting spending. For the Oyo State Water Corporation to be at 100 percent functionality, it needs a huge financial commitment. We have spent a lot of money but when I assumed office, I went around and I spoke with my team. I found out that most of the equipment that they claimed were bad just needed maintenance. Our priority was to make sure that we have electricity and I went to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution company (IBEDC) and they gave us electricity. The state government is supporting the Corporation but we are not the only government agency. His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde has promised in his road map to sustainable development that water supply is a priority for the government.

The worry expressed by the residents is that the water is not constant, how are you tackling this ?

About two weeks ago, we embarked on revenue drive along Bashorun area of the state. What we are doing is to make sure there is water availability but to achieve this, we need constant electricity. Without electricity, we cannot do anything. Asejiri dam is so big that there is no generator that can pump the water and if there is such generator, you can imagine the amount of diesel and maintenance that will be needed. IBEDC has its own challenges; it depends on what they get from TCN. I am working hard and I intend to leave a good legacy behind. I work closely with my team and I am transparent. People will get water occasionally and this depends on electricity supply.

Enlighten the public on the charges for the usage of water

Each household has a metre that is installed and they go there to read the metre. It is about less than one hundred naira per unit and during the last revenue drive, a few customers were happy that they can still use water from the government while others were aggrieved that we are bringing bills, and tomorrow there will be no water. Actually, we have envisaged this complaint and we made them to understand that it was not our fault. People do not have issue with the billing system but their concern is the unvailability of water. Everybody knows that drilling a borehole and pumping water are expensive. They know that buying water from the corporation is cheaper. We are getting there.

What are you doing to get water to other areas in the state?

We are fixing the pipes, but what we find out is that some people have caused problem because they see government equipment and they break and steal them. Road construction works have led to the breaking of pipes, people have broken them when constructing their houses, not paying attention to these pipes. They do not call our attention to the pipes. The challenge is that because some of these pipes have been destroyed, when we release the water from Agodi, through gravity, it will waste due to bad pipes. When we released the water from Agodi to the Challenge area, water was wasting but we have fixed that with the help of the ministry of works. So that has been taken care of, that is how the water will continue to flow to the reservoirs and then to the homes.

My advice to the people is that they should help to treat the property of the Water Corporation with respect. They should not think that since it has been long that government water has come out, that water will not come out again. I understand that the economy is tough and they should not justify this by destroying government properties and steal them. They should have faith that the government is committed to giving them water and when there is water, they should pay the bills. It is the money we will use to continue to work.

Is it only households that will benefit from the government water?

Very soon we will start supplying water to Adeo-awoye, a first indigenous company in Iseyin. There is a big company there called Psaltry International using cassava. If they have water there, it will boost their productivity. His Excellency Seyi Makinde is kind enough to see the vision there and very soon, water will get there. It will aid their productivity and this will put the state in a bigger pedestal and employ more people, attract foreign direct investments to the state.

Recently, you became a member of the Rotary club of Bodija estate, what role did the club play in bringing water to the Bodija community?

One of the reasons I feel good about being a Rotarian is that along my journey in ensuring that the Asejiri dam becomes functional, I went to the IBEDC and I met the former CEO of IBEDC Mr. John Kingley Achife. I did not know that he was a Rotarian at that time and now I have come to understand what it means to be a Rotarian. You listen and you will understand someone you have to help. Mr. Achife is the President of the Rotary club of Bodija estate but the first day I sent a text message to him, he replied immediately and I went to his office and we spoke and I understand the vision. Without prejudice, he gave me his word and today the Asejiri dam is functioning. This is one quality I like about him and it made me to join the club. I am now in the midst of good people with good heart, people that are out to help others. Impacting others is what I love doing and that is what being a Rotarian is all about. Doing things for others without expecting anything in return. I call myself a Rotarian and I wear the pin with honour and pride and I cannot wait to travel out to experience Rotary Club.

