How Ousted President Bazoum Attempted To Flee Niger – Coup Leaders

The coup leaders in the Niger Republic on Thursday said the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum attempted to flee their captivity.

Amadou Abdramane, the coup spokesperson made this known while speaking on the state television broadcast televised across the country.

According to him, “At around three in the morning, the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention.”

Speaking further, he said, “The main characters and some of the accomplices” were detained after the escape attempt failed, he, however, added that an inquiry into the development has started.

He said the escape strategy initially called for Bazoum to travel to a location outside of the capital, Niamey.

They had then planned to fly out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” towards Nigeria, he added, denouncing Bazoum’s “irresponsible attitude”.

Despite the coup in Niger on the 26th of July, 2023, Bazoum has refused to resign.

Until now, he has been held at his residence in the heart of the presidential palace along with his wife Haziza and son Salem.

Abdramane did not say where they were being held now.

It would be recalled that in September, Bazoum’s lawyers said he filed a legal case with a court of the Economic Community of West African States against those who deposed him.

They also said they were taking his case to the UN Human Rights Council.

The army officers who overthrew Bazoum cited as justification the deteriorating security situation in the country because of jihadist attacks.

The first group of French soldiers on Thursday ordered out of Niger by its post-coup military rulers, arrived by road in N’Djamena, the capital of neighbouring Chad.

Army spokesperson, Pierre Gaudilliere said the convoy “has arrived without any particular problems” in N’Djamena after 10 days on the road and in coordination with Nigerien forces

The troops will depart by air from Chad to France, with the pullout expected to be completed by the end of December.

Roughly 1,400 soldiers were based in the capital Niamey and western Niger to battle fighters linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, bringing with their fighter jets, drones, helicopters, and armoured vehicles, as well as the equipment to support them.

France has supported ousted President Bazoum since the coup and is calling for his release, as are several other countries and organisations, but the military regime has refused to yield to the demands.