How Our Anambra Officer Was Killed By Yahoo Boy –EFCC

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has condemned the circulation of false narratives on social media regarding the death of Assistant Superintendent Aminu Sahabi Salisu, who was killed in the line of duty on January 17.

According to the Head of Media and Publicity for EFCC, Dele Oyewale, Salisu was part of a team that raided a building in Awka, Anambra State, to arrest suspected internet fraudsters.

He said the operation resulted in the arrest of 37 suspects but took a deadly turn when one of the suspects, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu, opened fire on the officers, killing Salisu and wounding another.

Oyewale expressed concern over the increasing danger posed by internet fraudsters, who are now involved in kidnapping, banditry, ritual killings, and other deadly acts.

The Commission has vowed to take decisive action against these criminals and ensure that those responsible for Salisu’s death are brought to justice.

He said: “EFCC expresses grief on the loss of one of its officers, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE11 Aminu Sahabi Salisu, who was killed in cold blood while on a legitimate duty on January 17, 2025, by a suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu.

“The Commission views with great concern the irresponsible, callous, inhuman, and outrageous narratives being circulated on social media about the whys and wherefores of the fatal accident.

“It is heinous to reduce the death of a gallant officer who was carrying out patriotic and official duties to social media razzmatazz.

“More worrisome is the fact that some faceless commentators are pitching their tents with an alleged criminal who unleashed terror on officers of the EFCC in their line of duty.”

Share

Please follow and like us: