How Osun Attained 7th Position In Nat’l Examination Ranking – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has explained how the State recorded an impressive leap from 33rd to 7th position in the recently released National Examination Council (NECO) ranking.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Governor Adeleke attributed the achievement to teamwork and the direct implementation of several strategic education reforms by his administration since 2022.

According to the Governor, a key factor behind the improved performance is the rapid transformation of the learning environment.

He noted that over 150 schools have been rehabilitated to provide conducive classrooms and facilities for students and teachers.

“Our schools are being renovated to create an environment that supports learning. A comfortable and safe school infrastructure enhances student concentration and performance,” he said.

Governor Adeleke also emphasized the administration’s deliberate efforts to motivate teachers, stating that improved working conditions and regular payment of salaries and entitlements have helped boost morale and productivity.

“We did a lot for our teachers in terms of welfare. Many of them have told me they now enjoy peace of mind knowing that their salaries and entitlements are paid regularly,” he said.

He further noted that the strategic engagement of retired principals and vice principals has helped stabilize the education system and reduce gaps in the teaching and administrative processes.

In addition, the Governor highlighted ongoing capacity-building efforts for teachers, including targeted training and retraining programmes designed to upgrade their skills and improve instructional delivery across schools in the State.

“Our government also ensures regular distribution of learning materials to schools, teachers, and students. These resources empower our educators and enhance the learning process for students,” he added.

Governor Adeleke commended the role of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in complementing government efforts.

He praised the association for its renewed focus on family involvement in education and described the state PTA leadership as a strong partner in the education sector.

“Our collective efforts are yielding results, and we are committed to sustaining the momentum. This success is proof that with commitment and collaboration, we can transform education in Osun State,” the Governor concluded.

