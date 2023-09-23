How Osimhen Can Be World’s Best – Udi

…Says Era of Playmakers Gone, Insists Players Must Support Each Other

A former international, Duke Udi, has said the era of a midfielder dictating the pace of game from the middle has gone as he called on all the Super Eagles players to always come out and play for each other during games.

Similarly, the former Grasshopper of Switzerland midfielder said Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, must put in more effort to one day become the world’s best following his nomination for Ballon d’Or .

Speaking on the lack of flair in the Super Eagles midfield with Nigeria forwards performing well for their various clubs but always finding it difficult to get goals with the national team, Udi said there was a need for all the players to be more committed.

He said the players must be ready to interpret the coaches’ instructions and positioning to get results. While speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, the former Sunshine Stars of Akure coach said Nigeria has a lot of talents performing well across the world and should be able to get enough to fill the gap in the middle.

“We have a lot of players in that midfield but it just depends on what the coaches want, and the system they want to play,” he said. “If you look at the players we have that ply their trade in Europe and Asia, they are all doing well. We have good midfielders playing Champions League, Europa, Conference, and the rest.

It is for the coach to get the right combination because that’s his job as a coach to get the right combination that will work well. “The midfield is not the problem. Football is a collective game, it is teamwork unlike tennis; everyone has to complement one another.

“One thing people should understand formations in football are just positions on the field of play. Patterns and formations do not play football. It is just how to arrange your team to look and set up. It’s for the players to work to complement each other and work as a team.

“When people say we don’t have a playmaker, football has gone past that stage where we look for the likes of Okocha as a playmaker like I used to tell people, there’s a new dynamic in football, the great teams of this world, you don’t know who is the playmaker.

Everyone is a playmaker in modern football. Everyone is a player and we must work together. This most important thing is to work as a team and not individuals.”

On the Saudi Arabia friendly game, he advised the coach to maintain stability in his team while citing the example of Portugal which always has about 15 players invited regularly for all their national team outings. He added: “One thing I will always tell you is, there’s nowhere in the world where the coach calls players for the sake of it.

“In the Portuguese team, there are 15 players who are always called up for stability. That is important for the team. Don’t forget I said we have a lot of coaches in Nigeria who think they know it.

For me, the man should stick to what he knows the players he trusts, and the players who can win and fight for him.” He applauded Osimhen’s performance for his club and country and congratulated him on his nomination in the final 12 of players fighting for the World Best.

“I will say congratulations on his nomination. It’s a big one for him to be nominated but it is going to be difficult for him to win it. The only thing he won last year was the Scudetto while someone like Lionel Messi won the World Cup and other titles.

He has a long way to go and he should keep working hard because he must be consistent to be at the top. I saw his game on Wednesday in the Champions League and he worked hard.”