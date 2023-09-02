How Orijin Thrilled Indigenes at Osun Osogbo Festival

The city of Osogbo came alive with excitement as the much-anticipated Osun Osogbo Festival culminated in a spectacular Orijin festival village presented by Orijin, the leading alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits.

For a week, the festival grounds were alive with cultural splendour, as thousands of local and tourists came together to celebrate the transformative power of our roots. Revered for its significance on the world cultural calendar, the Osun Osogbo Festival showcased the beauty of Yoruba culture with music, dance, and the invigorating chants that echoed through the city streets. The grand finale of the Original festivals activation saw Arole Taye Currency take the stage.

His soulful Fuji melodies resonated with the audience, instilling a profound sense of pride in their cultural identity. A week before the festival kicked off, in a visit to the Palace of the King, Orijin had continued its commitment to supporting the local community with a N4m grant. A total of 40 indigenous youths ranging from artisans to small business owners, were empowered to pursue their dreams and crafts.

This initiative not only celebrated Nigeria’s cultural tapestry but also provided tangible support to those deeply rooted in preserving their heritage. Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, shared his excitement at the festival, saying, “We are delighted to witness this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival and make a significant impact by empowering our youths with the deeply rooted grant. Orijin is more than just a brand; it represents a celebration of our roots, our culture, and our extraordinary potential.”