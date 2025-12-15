How Ooni Prayers Helped Me Become Ghanaian President – Mahama

…Bags Aare Atayeto Oodua chieftaincy title

…Dedicates the Title to President Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on monday conferred the prestigious traditional title of Aare Atayeto Oodua on the President of Ghana, John Mahama.

The grand ceremony attracted a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, traditional rulers, business leaders, and prominent guests from across Africa.

Notable attendees included business mogul Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbenseshin Ogunoye, the Deji of Akure, Oba (Dr.) Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Oloyede Esuwoye, and several other royal fathers and business tycoons.

Former President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, as well as Ghanaian monarchs, were also in attendance.

The installation ceremony, held at the palace square in Ile-Ife, was marked by pomp, pageantry, and tight security due to the presence of high-profile personalities.

President Mahama arrived at approximately 1:30 p.m. in a royal chariot and was warmly welcomed by jubilant crowds.

Speaking President Mahama commended the monarch and all those who came to honour him despite the fact that it was Monda when people should be at their work or business places

His words “As long as I am president I will continue to bring these two countries together, indeed historically we are the same people, like the Ooni said we have people in Ghana that traced there origin to Ile-Ife.

“When ooni visited the yorubas who are living in Ghana he decided to paid me a courtesy visit that was the time I went into election in 2016 which I lost.

“After that, Ooni invited me to his palace. in Ile – Ife. I visited the Ooni in his palace, he conducted me around the corners of the palace and offered prayers that helped me win the election and become the President of Ghana,” Mahama stated.

President Mamma used the occasion to commend Governor Ademola Adeleke whom he described as a friend for the good work he is doing.

“I acknowledged Governor Ademola Adeleke , our sub-regions are facing challenges, we all know what is happening, 3 of our members have decided to brake away and form the AES.

“I believe there shouldn’t be chaos because God put us in this region together for a purpose.

“I believe that instead of ostracise them, we must build a bridge between ECOWAS and our brothers in the Sahel, because our destinies are tied together, and continue to encourage them to come back into the fold.

” I want to thank President Tinubu for the friendship that we share, have known him for many years and he had been like an elder brother to me and he has been a source of inspiration, on this occasion I want to thank him and dedicate this chieftancy to him.

Mahama expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. He recalled the Ooni’s courtesy visit to Yorubas living in Ghana and noted that the monarch had visited him during his tenure as president.

He further called on African leaders to unite against coups, referencing recent political instability in Guinea-Bissau and Burkina Faso. Mahama also expressed his appreciation to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, noting their long-standing relationship, and dedicated the chieftaincy title to him in recognition of his contributions.

In his address, the Ooni of Ife praised President Mahama as a reformer and peace-loving leader, highlighting his contributions to governance and his efforts to promote peace across Africa. The monarch also emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between the people of Ile-Ife and the Ghanaian leader.

The ceremony celebrated not only leadership and diplomacy but also the rich cultural heritage of Ile-Ife, reinforcing unity and collaboration across the African continent.

The Governor of Osun State who was represent at the occasion by his deputy prince Kola Adewusi described president Mamma as unifier among African leaders.

He also applauded Ooni for upholding the culture of Yoruba race using it as a unifying factor for peace in the African continent.