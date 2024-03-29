How ‘One Chance’ Robbers Abducted, Beat, Threw Victim Out Of Moving Vehicle After Collecting N1.8m

‘One chance’

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four members of a gang of one chance syndicate said to be terrorising Port Harcourt metropolis. It was learnt that two leaders of the syndicate met in prison and formed the gang and started operation after they were released.

It was also gathered that the four man gang who use taxis as the means of operation, pick up passengers under the cover of being taxi driver and then rob such person of his/her possession at gunpoint.

Modus operandi

According to a police source, the and after picking up their passengers would drive the person through the flyover bridges in the state metropolis and then threaten the person with a locally made pistol and dagger while still in the vehicle, and eventually rob the person of his/her belongings and then throw the person out of the vehicle and drive off. Many innocent residents of the state have fallen victim of the syndicate who operate mostly at night in the state metropolis and women are mostly their targets.

How the gang was formed

The syndicate was said to have started operation in October 2023 when the group leader, still at large, one Smart Obele met Michael Gershon in prison and sold the idea to him and told him to use his vehicle to begin the one chance operations, while he poses as a passenger, thus the unholy alliance was born. Gershon 27, a native of IkolinemIkot-Okon in Esemudim Local Government Area of Akwa- Ibom State, consented to the idea of Obele and the agreement was sealed with bottles of beer at a beer parlor, after both of them were released from prison.

After Obele explained the details of the operation, he assured Gershon of getting the weapons they would use for the operation ready, while the latter was to ensure that his car was in good working condition. Both then agreed to recruit other members who will work with them so as to make the job easy for them. Obele later also recruited a dreaded criminal, one Ofonime at Rumuola axis of Port Harcourt to be part of the syndicate, the suspect is also at large.

Gershon also brought another suspect, Nsikak Ibanga, 26, with the nickname ‘minded guy’, indicating that he was a fearless armed robber, from Akwa- Ibom State to Port Harcourt to join the gang, Ibanga claim to be Gershon’s primary school mate. Gershon also introduced his 22-year-old points of sales agent girlfriend into the gang, so that he would be using her POS to withdraw money from victims.

Meeting point

After the completion of the gang members, they later met at a bar in Rumuekini to strategies how to embark on their onslaught. The fallout of that meeting was that they would operate weekly, and on each day of the operations, they would head out at 9pm, and their targets would be ladies only. The next was to assign specific roles to each team members.

Afonime was charged with holding one of the daggers in the passenger seat while Obele would drive the vehicle. Nsikak was to sit in the passenger seat with Afonime, and Gershon would sit in the back seat with a pistol. However, on their first day of operation, the first victim they picked only had a small Techno phone and she had no money with her except her transport fare. This annoyed the gang, and she was severely beaten and thrown out of the vehicle.

They collected the phone and sold it for 3,000, and this further annoyed them. They re-strategized and went on another operation with hope of getting a victim. Nsikak, was angry that the return from the second day work when they made N2,000 which they used to fuel their operational vehicle was poor. The next victim, a woman, was picked up at the Presidential Hotel Bus Stop, and when they got to Waterlines flyover bridge, they stopped and threatened to slit her throat.

The woman out of fear surrendered her phone and handbag to Gershon, who was in the backseat. He removed N10,000 from the woman’s bag, and then dropped her off and they moved on to share the loot. They immediately went to the Presidential Hotel area, sold the phone for N55,000, and shared it with the N10,000.

How they were arrested

The operation that saw the end of their terror was on February 10, 2024. While in their operational vehicle, they picked up one Miss Ebe Damilola Hanwah at Pleasure Park, Aba Road, Port Harcourt. As they got to the Garrison (Rebisi) flyover bridge, they stopped her and violently asked her for her belongings, which was their practice. She delayed a bit and was slapped and beaten by Gershon. The victim then pleaded with them to leave her phone and offered to give them some money.

This got them angry, and they beat her more and forced her to reveal the pin

of her ATM cards and phone passwords. Immediately, they got hold of the pins and passwords, Gershon called his girlfriend, Peace, and asked her to wait for them with her POS at the Obiri-Ikwerre flyover bridge. When they got to the flyover bridge, she handed the POS machine to Gershon, and the driver sped off with the victim. They continued driving around and then started transferring money from the victim’s account through the POS Machine.

When they had exhausted the funds in the accounts associated with the ATM cards, they began transferring them from the account on her mobile bank app. When they reached the transfer threshold, they drove the car to the Rumuokoro flyover bridge and waited till 1am the following day to continue their transfer. After they had emptied the victim’s accounts to the tune of N1.8 million, they dumped her unconscious at the Garrison bus stop at about 3 am and then speed off.

The victim later made a complaint to the police and then the police sprang into action and men of the anti- robbery Strike Force commenced a specialised investigation and forensic analysis which later led to the apprehension of three out of the four suspects, Gershon, Nsikak and Peace, who have since confessed to the crime and are cooperating with the Police to arrest the other two members of the gang.

When they were eventually quizzed about the choice of flyovers for their operations, Gershon stated that no one pays attention to them on the flayover. The Police have so far recovered one ash-coloured Mazda 323 with Reg. No ARP 231 KY with which the gang operate.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu, has commended the men of the Rivers State Police Command for embracing the use of technology in crime fighting. The police boss also assured the general public that they would continue their frequent patrols in the state and pay more attention to suspicious actions and inactions, such as vehicles parked in strange places. He also charged residents of the state to report any suspicious person around them and every crime to the police for prompts actions.