How Ondo Monarch Escapes Assassination Attempt – Police

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested ten persons over the alleged attempt to assassinate the monarch of the Igoba community, Oba John Adinlewa, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Oba Adinlewa, the Olugoba of Igoba, his wife, and other indigenes of the town were attacked during a cultural festival in the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, who confirmed the attack and arrest, said a group of hoodlums, armed with firearms, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons, invaded Igoba Community with the intent to wreak havoc.

Alayande said in the course of their violent activities, Mrs Ogunoye Oluomo was viciously attacked, injured, and dispossessed of her belongings.

According to him, the assailants advanced to the palace of Oba Adinlewa ,where they attempted to assassinate the monarch. However, the royal father narrowly escaped the life-threatening assault.

In a statement, the police spokesman said, “Upon receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, promptly directed all necessary operational assets and manpower to the area. Led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the tactical team effected the arrest of ten suspects.”

Alayande said the suspects have confessed to their various roles in the unrest and would all be charged in court upon the completion of investigations.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, the spokesman said, included: two locally fabricated pistols, one single-barrel gun, several rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, knives, machetes, and other dangerous weapons used during the attack.

The Police spokesman said the injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment and responding positively, while efforts are ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.

He said normalcy has since been restored to Igoba Community, with security presence reinforced to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Alayande said the Commissioner of Police has reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of the lives and property of the citizens.