How Olubolade Averted Bloodshed As Bayelsa Milad, By Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has narrated how a former Military Administrator of the state, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd), avoided a bloody crisis during his time at the helm of affairs. Olubolade was the third military administrator of Bayelsa from June 27, 1997 – July 9, 1998 after the state was created by the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, on October 1, 1996.

Speaking during the funeral service in honour of the late Olubolade, who was also a former Minister of Special Duties and also Police Affairs, at the St. John Military Protestant Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Saturday, Diri recalled an incident when youths stormed the Government House, Yenagoa, to release some of their colleagues held for an alleged crime.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, yesterday, quoted the governor as saying that Olubolade was in a position to react brutally as a military administrator but decided against it in order to prevent bloodshed, especially of innocent Bayelsans, a decision he said was propelled by his love for people of the state.

Diri noted that if it was someone else in the saddle at the time, there would have been loss of lives. He hailed the dedication and sincerity of purpose with which the late Olubolade served Bayelsa, maintaining that he will be missed by not only his family and the people of Ekiti but also by the people of Bayelsa.

He also observed that the late Olubolade was always dressed in the Ijaw attire, giving credence to his love for Bayelsa. He said: “Once, I asked him why he did not react violently when youths stormed the Government House to release their leaders detained there.”