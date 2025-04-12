How Olamide Changed My Career Part – Fireboy Dml

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has opened up on his struggles before finding success in music despite having a university degree.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 90s Baby Show in London, the sensational singer recounted how close he came to setting up shop under Ajah Bridge in Lagos to sell rechargeable lamps.

This was shortly before his life changed in 2018 when Nigerian rapper and music executive Olamide signed him to Yahoo Boys No Laptop (YBNL) Nation.

He explained that while he was already selling pepper soup at a joint, he was looking for something that felt more dignified.

READ ALSO:

Fireboy said: “Thank God for that (Olamide signing me). I was considering selling rechargeable lamps. I met one guy under Ajah Bridge, he was telling me about the business and I told him I was interested.”

He added: “To me, at the time, it was more dignified. At least, people will call you a lamp seller. But selling pepper soup is crazy, bro. My parents didn’t know I was doing menial jobs. It was crazy, but now, we thank God.”

However, in a surprising revelation, Fireboy added that his YBNL signing happened via WhatsApp, a turning point that ushered him into the spotlight.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

