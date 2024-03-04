How oil marketer defrauded customer of N100.8m –EFCC witness

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has heard how an oil marketer, Glory Benson, allegedly defrauded her customers of the sum of N100.8 million. A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Musbau Issa. made the narration while testifying in the ongoing trial of Benson and her two firms, Glonnek Energy Resources Limited and Petroyal Energy Limited, on a 7-count charge bordering on the alleged fraud. Specifically, the defendants were alleged to have dishonestly converted petroleum products worth the said sum to their personal use. At the last hearing of the matter, the lawyer for the EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari, particularly informed the judge that the matter was for trial and then led Issa in examination-in-chief. In his examination-in-chief, Issa confirmed before the court that the 1st defendant, Benson, received various sums from the nominal complainants.

The witness, who equally told the court that after carrying out investigations, the Commission, made the discovery that the 1st defendant, on April 19, 2022, paid the sum of N16 million into her account and then immediately transferred the sum of N300,000 to C.E.O Global Resources Empire, added that the sum of N9,974,000 was transferred to Jusmac. In adding that on the same day, the 2nd complainant, Chinyere Akpa, paid the sum of N15,855,000 and the defendant immediately paid the 1st complainant the sum of N17,975, 000 and then wrote the balance of the PMS, the witness maintained that on the same day, Benson made payment of N15 million to one, Ifeanyi, N7.2m to one, Jubrin and N50,000 to one, Abdulahi Musa. “From the analysis, we understood that she was owing some customers and once she received from customer A, she would use it to pay customer B. “The 2nd complainant on April 22, 2022, via C.E.O. Empire, paid the sum of N9,060,000 to Benson and the defendant made a payment of N6,346,800, to Jusmac. She made another payment of N420,000 to an unknown account, and the description on the account was me. “The sum of N1,726,000 was transferred to one, Benedicta and was described as balanced. Moreover, on April 25, 2022, the 1st complainant sent the sum of N13,950,000 to the defendant, and immediately after she received the payment, she used it to offset C.E.O Empire. “The 2nd complainant, Chinyere Akpa, also paid her the sum of N15,500,000 and the fefendant used it to pay Global Resources, and she wrote repayment of PMS.”

Before this time, and during Benson’s arraignment, the counsel for the EFCC had informed the court that Benson, alongside her companies, committed the offence between April 14 and 25, 2023. The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, on April 14, 2023, dishonestly converted PMS worth the sum of N15,500,000 to her use, property of Akpa (C.E.O Empire Global Resources LTD). The lawyer also alleged that the defendant on April 19, 2023, converted N15,855,000, on April 22, 2023, the sum of N9,060,000, and on April 25, 2023, the sum of N15,500,000, all property of Akpa. The EFCC’s lawyer further told Justice Abike-Fadipe that on the same April 19, 2023, the defendant converted the sum of N16 million, N15 million and N13,950,000, all property of Onyeacha, to her use, The offence, the prosecution insisted, offends Section 278, and is punishable under Section 285 (9) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011. But Benson pleaded not guilty to the charge.