How Oborevwori’s Defection Exposed PDP’s Intractable Crisis –Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has expressed regret that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) that provided viable platform for the Big Heart State to thrive for 26 years had now become a crisisridden opposition party.

Aniagwu, who doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) said the festering political imbalance in the party was responsible for the recent political realignment by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, key members of his administration, including lawmakers and political appointees, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the defection became necessary so that “governance will not take a backseat due to the intractable challenges in PDP.” He said it was a strategic move in the best interest of governance and development in the state. The commissioner, who spoke shed more light on why PDP structure was collapsed entirely into APC on a TV show yesterday, dismissed notions that the defection was borne out of weakness .

He said: “While the PDP gave us a platform for over 26 years to drive development, the inability of the party to reposition itself as a viable opposition capable of competing politically became worrying. Hence, the change was necessary to maintain governance vitality.”

