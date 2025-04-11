How Oborevwori Used Ukodo Festival To Unite Deltans

Share

Background

Since the advent of democracy in 1999 successive governors of Delta State are known with a particular sobriquet, which they thrive and their administrations are identified.

Sometimes eulogy or mocked by the public depending on their perception of the governors’ performances. This is as their service delivery is tied to this sobriquet that depicts their style of governance, exhibition of character and good judgment.

Little wonder, the incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has been be linked with the sobriquet of Ukodo. It is somewhat a festival of joy for the governor after bagging tons of awards from the Nigerian media industry, prestigious institutions and corporate organisations across board among others.

Genesis of sobriquets Ibori

Chief James Onanefe Ibori as the Governor of Delta State then and owing to his popularity and large-heartedness, was nicknamed by his numerous admirers as Odidigboigbo of Africa.

Translated as: The strongman (an influential man) beyond the shore of Nigeria. He is still being remembered in the state as the godfather of Delta politics and the man that constructed numerous bridges across the riverine communities.

However, his defunct ‘Eye On Delta’ and ‘Leave and Own A Farm (LOAF) pursuits did not stand the test of time.

Uduaghan

His successor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, came with his own style of governance.

He was nicknamed by his many followers and admirers as well as benefactors as Asamaigor. This was as a result of his meekness and simplicity of life.

His accomplishments in the area of education, aviation, free healthcare and micro-credit scheme within eight years in office endeared him to many people across the state.

He transformed Ibori’s ‘Eye On Delta’ to ‘The New Face of Delta.’ However both jingoism and some of the programs instituted under them died natural death as soon as they both exited the scene.

Okowa

Another medical doctor turned politician, Dr (Senator) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, succeeded Uduaghan. Okowa, a level-headed and staunch politician introduced his own brand of governance with the institution of a five-prong S.M.A.R.T Agenda to re-shape the lifespan of the state within his eight years in office.

His teeming supporters soon nicknamed him Ekwueme, translated as; a man that does not renege on his words in Igbo parlance. Because of his service delivery in road infrastructure, he was also christened; The RoadMaster.

Oborevwori

Fast forward to 2023, which signaled the coming into the Government House Asaba the man popularly known as Ukodo – the new Sheriff in town. Elder Sheriff Oborevwori, is the longest serving Speaker of the House of Assembly since the creation of the state was created.

Ukodo is an Urhobo word for a well-served dish, with local content that elicits the joy of togetherness.

New look of Delta

It was an enthralling and exciting occasion as as Ukodo was publicly heralded and celebrated by the people of the state under the tag; Ukodo Festival.

It was feast of joy and entertainment birthed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, headed by Darlington Ejei, as a means of celebrating the governor and also popularising as well as entrenching his sobriquet, Ukodo.

The dazzling lightening and the aesthetic decorations at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, on Friday, April 4, 2025, were enough to sustain the multitude of fans till the early hours of the following day as young talented artistes took turn to not just showcase their potentials but to entertain the fans.

It was a night to be remembered as galaxies of cultural performances filled the air, entertaining hundreds of spectators that trooped out from all the ethnic groups in the state to spice up the ceremony.

The best of comedies, and musical show by the likes of, Rudeboy, Papi Urhobo, Solar S, Harry-Song and scores of other popular musical artistes, kept the audience spellbound all through the night.

Harry-Song, the visioner of the festival, described the event as, “a dream come true” for him. He said the festival is not just the new Ukodo but the flavour that Delta State brings to Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

He said, ”It is a basic platform for upcoming musicians, dancers, comedians, and even Nollywood actors and actresses.

So, I had to bring my people onboard. So, I am happy; I am excited today. Our Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is fulfilling his administration’s MORE Agenda, and we will continue to encourage and support him,” disclosed the renowned musical artiste.

Ukodo Festival

Governor Oborevwori recently lighted up Asaba, the state capital with Ukodo Festival, which boosted the talents of up-coming stars in the entertainment industry with the right platforms to nurture their talents to become national and global celebrities.

The maiden Ukodo Festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the state at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, was an attestation to the dictum that indeed, ‘Delta no dey carry last’.

The Commissioner for Information, who doubles as the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, who represented the Governor at the event appreciated the young talented Deltans that showcased their talents at the festival.

He said, ”As an administration, we’ll continue to support these talents because in them, we found a whole lot of new discovery. In them, we have seen indeed that Delta exists far beyond oil.

“And even when you see us as number one in terms of oil production, we are also number one in talent production. We are bringing out talents that can afford to perform across boards; be it in form of acting, and that is why we are the home of Nollywood or in the area of musical performance or in the area of comedy, we lead, and we are not only leading in these areas, we are also leading in education; and that tells you that Delta is a place to be.”

The political colouration

According to Aniagwu, ”The MORE Agenda has Ukodo at the level where everybody sees that he is standing on something that brings joy.

So, our brothers and sisters coming together to have a festival that is called Ukodo Festival, means that it’s a festival of joy, happiness, fun, and a festival that indeed showcases who we are as Deltans.

”The infrastructural projects our administration is executing is radiating joy across all ethnic groups. Is it in area of building bridges of possibilities across communities, or is it in the area of ensuring that we have infrastructure across different divides?

”That joy radiates in every action that our administration is carrying out. So, we are celebrating Ukodo Festival as something that speaks to every aspect of our life today. It speaks to the joy that we derive whether you call it the dividends of democracy.

It speaks to the issue of opportunity that is being created to every Deltan. ‘‘It speaks to the issue of meaningful development. It speaks to the issue of peace across different divides, and particularly, across the twenty five local government areas.

It also speaks to reforms in different sectors.” While he assured that Ukodo Festival will be sustained, he noted that subsequent editions of the festival would be more encompassing, with the whole state participating in the celebration.

Ejei, who was highly elated attributed the success of the debutant festival to the leadership quality of Oborevwori, who having inherited and built on the Delta Film Village and Leisure Park, one of the legacy projects of his predecessor in office as a catch-them-young strategy to boost the morale of talented youths in the state and encourage them to remain the flagship of entertainment industry in Nigeria.

