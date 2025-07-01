How Oborevwori Halted ‘Japa’ Syndrome In Delta –Isoko Group

The Isoko Ideological Class, a political pressure group, has outlined why the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has gained overwhelming acceptance among the youth wing of the state before, during and after his election in 2023.

The group said.since the creation of the state, no government has engaged more youths in strategic leadership positions than Oborevwori’s administration.

The chairman of the newly constituted group, Prince Urigbezi Ufuoma, who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, supported by the Director-General, Mr Ugaga Oghene and 10 others in Asaba yesterday said the Governor has made huge investment in road Infrastructure, health and education sectors to end the ‘japa’ menace.

He said the Ministry of Health under Dr Joseph Onojaeme as Commissioner, has put measures in place to ameliorate the ‘japa’ syndrome, where health workers are leaving the country for better working conditions and pay. He said, “Delta is now one of the only three Nigeria states to have fully implemented the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) payment. Each Resident Doctor gets N951,400 annually. ”

He said the newly a c q u i r e d right numbers homodialysis machines, 25 numbers Ultrasound Scanner, which are 4D User-Friendly and two numbers German-manufactured rugged CT Scan machine, eight Dialysis machines (three for Central Hospital in Warri, two for the state’s Teaching Hospital in Oghara, and three for Asaba Specialist Hospital), have boosted diagnosis and enhanced the treatment capabilities of health workers at government-owned health institutions.