How Oborevwori Expanded Rural Infrastructure Funding to N5bn, Says Aniagwu

The Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads) in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has disclosed how Governor Sheriff Oborevwori increased rural road funding from N1 billion per local government area in 2024 to N2.1 billion in 2025, with a further rise to N5 billion for 2026.

He said the move has underscored his administration’s commitment to enhancing rural connectivity and boosting economic productivity.

He maintained that the Governor’s effort aligns with his M.O.R.E Agenda and thematic policy framework, which place meaningful development as the foremost priority of governance.

He said the focus of the Governor was to ensure that every community, regardless of size or population, enjoys access to basic infrastructure.

Speaking in Asaba yesterday, the Commissioner said the Governor believes that development must be balanced and farreaching, hence the approach to debt repayment and fiscal responsibility.

He said, “Despite settling DESOPADEC’s N8.4 billion inherited contractual obligations, the government maintains strong financial health through disciplined project management and prompt contractor payments.

“In addition, the State Security Trust Fund has been launched to enhance the operational capacity of security agencies through private sector participation and interagency cooperation.”