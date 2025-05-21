How Oborevwori Created Over 250,000 Jobs for Youths – Ossai

Share

The Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Ossai Ovie Success, to the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has analysed how the M.O.R.E Agenda of his administration has recorded significant stride in reducing unemployment among youths in the state.

The media aide said within two years in office, the governor has implemented various welfarism initiatives that have empowered over 250,000 youths of the state through job and wealth creation, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes.

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after a two-day visit to the Vatican City in Rome, where he attended the inauguration of the 267th Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV. Tinubu, who arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6:50pm, was received by some senior members of the administration.

Among those who welcomed the President on arrival were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; and The US Consulate General in Lagos and the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) have launched the Adejumobi Adegbite Fellowship for Young Journalists, a programme designed to support early-career Nigerian journalists.

The fellowship honours the late Adejumobi Adegbite, a journalist and Information Specialist at the US Consulate Lagos, who passed away in July 2023.

With support from the US Consulate General, the fellowship targets emerging journalists with up to five years of experience across TV, radio, print, and online media. FIJ aims to equip 10 journalists with skills in investigative, multimedia, ethical, and datadriven reporting through workshops and mentorship.

The selected fellows will receive mobile journalism tools, ongoing guidance, and mentorship to help them produce public interest stories. US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Julie McKay, said: “Adegbite was an outstanding journalist and a valuable member of the US Consulate Public Diplomacy Section.

He listed the initiatives to include his Delta-CARES grants, which has provided financial support for traders and artisans. Ossai, who highlighted how the governor has collaborated with private sector, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to attract skills transfer, economic growth and ICT compliance in Asaba yesterday maintained that with the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’, the vision to advance the state would assumed a new dimension.

He said, “Governor Oborevwori’s administration has demonstrated its commitment to addressing youth unemployment and promoting economic development in Delta State.”

Share