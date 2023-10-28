How Obasanjo Added Ondo, Abia, Imo To Nddc For Political Reasons, By Clark

Elderstatesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has alleged that former president Olusegun Obasanjo included Ondo, Abia and Imo States in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for political reasons. Speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show, which was monitored by Saturday Telegraph, on Friday, the veteran politician and nationalist, stated that it was important to put the records straight, noting that Obasanjo was reluctant to sign the NDDC bill into law after meeting with the elders of the Niger Delta on the bill before he eventually presented it to the National Assembly in June, 1999.

Chief Clark said: “I think we need to explain how some of these states became parts of Niger Delta. In June 1999, when former president Olusegun Obasanjo proposed the idea of NDDC, we looked at it; he came to the Niger Delta and we met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Warri in Delta State and we discussed the issue. ‘When he introduced the draft bill, he invited us to Aso Rock in Abuja. The likes of Dappa Biriye who was our leader, was there, I was his deputy, Senator Brume was there and many Niger Delta leaders were also there.

He invited us for a dinner, after the dinner, we discussed, then he told us that he had submitted the Bill to the National Assembly and that the Northerners were opposed to it because they wanted the Kainji Dam Commission. For political reasons, he then suggested that there were some other states in the South that produced oil, may be very little, and he mentioned Ondo, Abia and Imo, and he said that we should allow them to be part of the commission so that the bill could be passed that they are parts of Niger Delta, though geographically they are not.

“So, we agreed, but I asked the question: ‘Mr President if oil is found in Sokoto State today in the North West, will the state become part of the Niger Delta?’ He said ‘EK you have started again, that we should move on. Then we moved to the National Assembly and we spoke with the members from the South East and the South West. But, Mr President, Obasanjo, refused to sign the bill into law due to certain reasons. But because the President refused to sign it, the then President of the Senate, the late Chuba Okadigbo, had to sign it.

That was how these states became parts of Niger Delta. But the law was very clear, Okadigbo signed the bill into law in 2000.” Chief Clark explained that it was agreed that the Chairmanship of the Board of the NDDC would rotate in alphabetical order among the nine oil producing states starting with Abia, which was how Onyema Ugochukwu, who he said was assistant to Obasanjo, became the first chairman and that when he left, it got to the turn of Akwa Ibom State.

After that, he said it got to the turn of Bayelsa and that Air Commodore Larry Koinyan took over, then it was the turn of Cross Rivers State and Bassey Henshaw took over, who he said was later replaced. He however, said that the commission had problem after this when a new government came in, and a new board was proposed by the politicians, and stressed that in doing so, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), recommended his former deputy to be the chairman thereby jumping Delta State.

“That was how the politicians interfered with the functions of the NDDC. The situation is almost getting out of control now because Imo State has gone to court that the chairman that was appointed by the board should be removed as against the laws of the NDDC. “The major oil producing states including Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa, produce over 90% of the oil in the country and others produce about 8%. Imo that took NDDC to court produces 1.01% of the oil in the country, Abia produces 0.9%, Edo produces 4%, while Ondo produces 3%.

These are the people wanting to take over the management of the NDDC to the detriment of the major states. The infrastructure development from oil money is being done in all the oil producing states equally, majority of the staff of NDDC are being produced by the minority states, while the states that produce majority of the oil have minority staff in the NDDC,” he said.

On the judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 presidential election, Clark said that a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, which he said was attended by prominent personalities from the regions, was going on, when the judgement was being read on Thursday, and that they agreed that they should congratulate President Bola Tinubu for being confirmed by the Supreme Court as the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

According to him the fact that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), pursued their cas- es in the court conclusively, has strengthened democracy in the country. He stressed that someone has to win in any election, adding that they are going to send a comprehensive memorandum to the president on some issues affecting the country.

“Prior to getting into office, Mr President had been a supporter of restructuring Nigeria and he was one of those who believed in a sovereign national conference. We are going to make these known to him because without restructuring Nigeria whereby every Nigerian would be equal to aspire to any position that he merits, Nigeria cannot be together. We want a united Nigeria.

“I read the position of one quack Ohanaeze, not the real Ohanaeze Ndigbo because the real Ohanaeze Ndigbo was with us at the meeting; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Ezeife, and Chief Okereke were there. Ezeife was the Governor of Anambra State and many other Igbo leaders were there. So, the Ohanaeze they are talking about is fake one,” he said.