How Nwosu Laid Foundation For INEC’s Independence – Yakubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the late Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Humphrey Nwosu, laid the foundation for INEC’s independence by initiating the current three-tier structure of the Commission, with offices at the National, State, and Local Government levels.

In a tribute to the late NEC Chairman on Monday, Yakubu also noted that Nwosu introduced several reforms to Nigeria’s election management system.

“His tenure is synonymous with the Open Ballot System, popularly referred to as Option A4, in which voters queued behind the symbol of the party of their choice to vote and were physically counted,” he recalled.

Yakubu, however, regretted that Nwosu was not always appreciated by many, “including those who appointed him under an indefinite transition from military rule to democracy, which ended in the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, resulting in the dissolution of the electoral commission and the emergence of an interim government.”

“However, with the passage of time, the outcome of his efforts is now widely appreciated.

“The election is now celebrated as one of the best in Nigeria. Even those who annulled it have expressed regret.”

The INEC Chairman noted that while the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was posthumously awarded the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), and his running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe, received the second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), with June 12th officially recognized as Democracy Day, “the electoral commission that conducted the election, which was personified by Professor Nwosu, received only a muffled commendation as if no one conducted the election.”

He reminded the authorities that “the election did not conduct itself. It was organized by a commission made up of commissioners and a Chairman.”

Yakubu said that if it was an oversight that Nwosu was not honoured in his lifetime, “it is never too late for the appropriate authority to do so posthumously.”

He assured that INEC would continue to appreciate Nwosu for the dedicated service he rendered to the nation.

The INEC Chairman also commended Nwosu’s family for standing by him during his four-year tenure at the electoral commission.

Nwosu, the seventh Chairman of Nigeria’s electoral body, served between 1989 and 1993.

He conducted the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which was widely described as the freest in Nigeria’s history but was later annulled by the military.

He passed away in October 2024, the same month he was born in 1941.

