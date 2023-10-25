How Numerous Taxes Is Creating Problems For Nigerians – Oyedele

Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. has said the numerous taxes charged across all levels of government are creating problems for Nigerians.

Oyedele who spoke during an interview on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Wednesday said, “We don’t know why Nigeria has so many taxes; it’s just making things worse for everyone.”

Oyedele contended that accurate definitions and root-level approaches to taxing rights at all governmental levels are necessary, beginning with the nation’s constitution.

He said the aim is to tackle the issue at its core by delving into the Constitution itself. Let’s state it clearly and put it there. Give a clear definition of your taxing rights at each level of government.

It’s almost like living in a jungle because of some of the problems that folks are having with their side mirrors being removed. Let’s decide to put these taxes on hold.

Oyedele lamented the variety of taxes that Nigerians pay in an earlier discussion with journalists at the state house in Abuja on Monday.

He insisted that the committee’s objective is to make all harmonized tax laws come under a single digit at all all levels of government.

“We were speaking to traders, and they said to us, ‘People selling pure waters in the market collect seven tickets every single day. Why should someone who is just trying to hawk pure water to keep body and soul together have to pay seven taxes daily? It doesn’t make any sense to us,” he said.

The tax reform committee chief, who further lamented the tax situation, pointed out that the committee has taken time to strategically engage with some of the individuals they believe will be affected.

Oyedele also recounted his experience with the plight of marketers he visited while he was working at a Waterhouse Corporation.

“In my previous life at Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC), these were things I did as well. Out of my interest, I went to Alaba market, Onitsa market, and Balogun market, so I have related with real people who are just trying to earn an honest living and whose lives are being frustrated.

“There was a woman whose account was frozen because somebody just took the money in her account calculated with tax and said the woman was owing xyz and then they froze the account and the woman had just borrowed the money.

“Sometimes you want to shed tears, like, Why are we doing this to ourselves?

“There was also a story of a woman tailor; there was no money for transport fare, so she tried to the roadside where she does her work and then the first person that showed up said they were from the local government and she needed to pay 400 Naira, and the woman said I have not one Naira, can you please wait until evening’ and they took the head of the sewing machine and she started crying.

The chair of the tax committee regretted the fact that marketers in these tax-related situations are unable to hire lawyers and are ignorant of their legal rights.

“You cannot imagine the struggles these people face; they are unable to defend themselves, cannot afford legal representation, and are ignorant of the law, making it impossible for them to determine whether their actions are correct or incorrect,” he bemoaned.

At most, they will begin pleading with you and say, “Okay, madam, pay 300 naira.” After paying, she will say, “Thank you.” In light of what we are doing to our people, that is incredibly unfair.

Oyedele stated that the committee has made the matter their top priority within the parameters of their authority because of this and that they have engaged the public and consulted with those who have disabilities.