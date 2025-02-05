How Ntifafa Has Reinforced My Commitment To Promoting Peaceful Coexistence, Cultural Diversity –Kuti

Share

In 2023, celebrated Nigerian dancer, choreographer, Cultural Ambassador, and the Artistic director of Akuja Creative Art Company, Alex kuti, successfully convened the first edition of the Ntifafa Peaceful Coexistence Cultural Exchange in Togo and Ghana.

This groundbreaking project aims to promote peaceful coexistence, cultural diversity, and exchange among African nations.

As a key collaborator and participant in this project, Kuti had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the impact of Ntifafa on the communities involved.

“The project’s success has paved the way for its expansion across other African countries, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the continent’s rich cultural heritage,” says Kuti.

For Kuti, Ntifafa is more than just a cultural exchange project, it’s a movement. By bringing together artists, cultural practitioners, and community leaders from across Africa, Kuti aims to create a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding.

As a dancer and cultural enthusiast, “I was honoured to collaborate with the Centre for National Culture of Ghana in Sunyani.

I choreographed a traditional dance piece and performed at the 2023 Homecoming Meko Bono Festival, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Ghanaian people.

This experience not only deepened my connection with African culture but also reinforced my commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and cultural diversity.”

With the success of the first edition in Togo and Ghana, Kuti is working towards expanding Ntifafa across other African countries.

“This ambitious endeavour requires the support and collaboration of likeminded individuals, organisations and governments.

“As a proud supporter of Ntifafa, I am excited to see the project’s impact on a larger scale. By sharing my own experiences and the story of Ntifafa, I hope to inspire others to join this movement and contribute to the promotion of peaceful coexistence and cultural diversity across Africa.”

Kuti emphasised that cultural exchange is a powerful tool for promoting peace, understanding, and cooperation.

He noted that by “sharing our cultures, traditions, and values, we can break down barriers and build bridges of understanding and respect.”

It would be recalled that the maiden edition of NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful Co-Existence Cultural Exchange programme, held in Lomé, Togo, was a grand showcase of culture and creativity.

The four-day event brought together array of dancers, choreographers, dance teachers, art and culture aficionados and others from diverse African back – grounds to promote cross-cultural un – derstanding and peaceful coexistence.

The NTIFAFA Africa Peaceful CoExistence Cultural Exchange featured a range of activities, including cultural exhibitions, workshops, and panel discussions.

Participants had the opportunity to showcase their traditional attire, music, and dance, as well as share their experiences and perspectives on peaceful coexistence.

According to Kuti, the cultural exhibitions provided a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their cultural heritage and traditions.

Meanwhile, ahead of the second edition of Ikate Community Peace Festival, Kuti assured of a bumper cultural feast and creative exploration as it will be bigger, better, and more inclusive.

The festival is making a bold return after the resounding success of its maiden edition. He added that the second edition promises an even more exciting and enriching experience for all participants.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Kuti noted that the Ikate Community Peace Festival aims to “promote peace, unity, and harmony among community members; celebrate the rich cultural diversity of our community; provide a platform for artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts to showcase their talents.”

Share

Please follow and like us: