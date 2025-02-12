How Not To Love Your Country

Share

Some Nigerians claim, albeit deceitfully, to be patriotic citizens. They invariably portray such an image in every field and circumstance they found themselves. The aforementioned set of individuals usually involve in various debates, portraying themselves as the only lovers of Nigeria.

The fact is that when critically and closely examined, you would observe they actually meant something on the contrary. It’s noteworthy that such kind of lifestyle isn’t peculiar to Nigerians. It suffices to assert that some citizens of other countries of note equally put up such a facade on a daily basis.

Sure, anyone can put up a claim as it pleases him/ her, but sticking to its true meaning is a totally different ballgame. If one says he does something, there’s no yet practical proof that his claim is true. In life, there are two major phenomenon you must not take for granted; when you are truly in love, and when someone really loves you.

You are bound to understand when your heart is wholly and sincerely attracted to a colleague, relative, associate, friend, or what have you. On the other hand, you are required, at all times, to be aware of when someone cares about your happiness. If you take any of these factors for granted, you may live to regret it.

The truth is, life is controlled or governed by a fourletter word known as ‘Love’. This is why the Holy writ stipulates that it (love) is the rudiment of every commandment provided by the Creator; because if you really love someone or vice-versa, any rule binding the relationship can easily be adhered to with ease. If you love someone with your whole heart, you can sacrifice anything whatsoever towards ensuring he/she does not lack happiness regardless of the circumstance.

Involving yourself in any action or cause that’s aimed at generating upheaval or malice among the citizens is obviously how not to love a country, and Nigeria isn’t an exception

Same is applicable to a pet in your household. If you love your pet passionately, you can do anything to keep it alive. A society isn’t left out when discussing love; if you care about the wellbeing of a society you belong to, you would never attempt to indulge in any act that would be to the detriment of the happiness of the society in question. Let’s get it straight. If you are a citizen of any state or country, and you are of the view that you love it, you would always do things that would contribute to the its uplift or welfare.

At the moment in Nigeria – particularly in the socio-political domain – many Nigerians tend to showcase a façade that they truly care about the country, unknowingly to their followers or the onlookers that they are only interested in personal aggrandisement.

For instance, if the President erred or erroneously implements a policy, rather than criticizing constructively, they would prefer to display an action that would end up causing more harm to the country. If you candidly love a country, you would always think of the effect of your proposed criticism to it before tendering it.

First, we need to acknowledge that there are some basic recipes that are expected to accompany any criticism. When you criticize, courtesy demands you proffer a remedy to what is being criticized. The primary aim of every genuine criticism ought to be to correct an error or address any presumed anomaly. So, if your interest truly lies in the wellbeing of the affected society, you would invariably focus on how to make amends, or the way forward, instead of constituting more troubles. When you criticize, endeavour to concentrate on the lapse, not on the personality of the initiator of the policy/process being criticized.

A true lover of any country ought to be concerned on its uplift, not the other way round. In politics, the reverse is often the case; people claim to love their country but mean otherwise. If you are a leader of a society and the development of the jurisdiction matters much to your person, you would never be propelled to initiate actions that would yield nothing but good governance; in other words, you would willingly wish to carry out projects as well as initiate policies that would see to the betterment of the area, and so does a good follower.

A good and genuine follower or stakeholder, as might be the case, is always interested in way forward at all cost; he is tirelessly involved in issues of general interest rather than personal; he is invariably ready to sacrifice something toward ensuring that the concerned society becomes a better place to live; he’s prepared at all times to compromise some attitudes for the sole interest of the society. Above all, he always think of other members of the society in all his actions as well as concerned about what their reactions would be as regards any criticism he intends to come up with.

The bone of contention is that, Nigeria is not interested in those who claim to love her, but those who genuinely strive relentlessly to ensure that her wellbeing is not tampered, or relegated to the background. The country is only pleased with Nigerians who encounter sleepless nights while thinking of how to help the government usher in sound governance, which remains the sole dream of the electorate.

The ancient country is interested in seeing people who wish to ‘die’ for the good of the arena. To this end, it’s needless to reiterate that anyone who keenly loves his/her country of origin or residence must be involved in activities that would assist the government succeed. Involving yourself in any action or cause that’s aimed at generating upheaval or malice among the citizens is obviously how not to love a country, and Nigeria isn’t an exception. Hence, as a people, we must endeavour to participate in activities that portray us as true lovers of the country, rather than indulging ourselves in self-deceit. Think about it!

