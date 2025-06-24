How Not Posting On Social Media Is Affecting Genevieve Nnaji– DeeOne

Share

Controversial Nigerian comedian, DeeOne has stated that not being social media-savvy is affecting the brands of some Nigerian celebrities.

He made this known while featuring in a recent episode of Pulse’s Hot Takes podcast.

Citing Nollywood top actress, Genevieve Nnaji, as example, he claimed that celebrities with mysterious personalities don’t trend on social media and rarely make the news.

Speaking further, he stated that popular TikToker, Peller is more relevant in the Nigerian internet space than Genevieve Nnaji.

DeeOne said, “Genevieve not talking much on social media is not helping her. Genevieve not posting on social media every time is reducing her brand. Let me rephrase it — anybody who is not posting constantly is not top of mind.

“What makes her (Genevieve) different from other actresses? Number one from when? Since which year? Peller right now is more relevant on the internet space in Nigeria than Genevieve Nnaji.”

