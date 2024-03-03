How Nollywood Can Go Global Like Afrobeats –Mbamara

US-based actor and filmmaker, Oliver Mbamara, says he believes Nollywood movies can attain the same global recognition as Nigerian music (Afrobeats). Speaking in a recent interview, Mbamara said for such a feat to be actualised, filmmakers need to improve their craft. “Nollywood can compete on the global stage like the music industry, but we have to do the work,” he said. We are a very creative set of people.

I pray we have a government that can tap into this creativity and do a lot of things with it. With our enormous talent, I believe that we can get to the point where we can dominate globally, but we have to do the work. “You hear Nigerian music being played in New York clubs now. Initially, it was Nollywood that went ahead, and then the music industry came and took over. Nigerians can take anything and turn it into a success.

We have a lot of talented people in the country.” Mbamara also advised actors to avoid taking sides in topical issues, adding that “even if you realise later that you were wrong, they (fans) have already taken it and gone away with it, so it would be difficult to take it back”. “As an actor or even a creative con- tent producer, you have an avenue that people look up to,” he added. “When you say things, they take it, and even if you realise later that you were wrong, they have already taken it and gone away with it, so it would be difficult to take it back.

“So, usually, it is good to sit in the back and try to make sure you provide both sides with the opportunity to make the choices that are educative. “Of course, we do not sit down and do nothing. We should do all we can to provide the opportunity for those who look up to us to learn and make informed decisions.” Aside from his multidimensional roles in the film industry, Mbamara is also a professionally trained law- yer, a published writer, poet, publisher, and editor.